ANGLETON
After years of dreams of construction , Mulligans Golf Center is open for business in Angleton, offering the same technology and multi-story driving range as the well-known Topgolf.
The business owners opened the golf center at 855 CR 340, Angleton, which makes the two-story, 18,400-square-foot building visible for motorists passing by on Highway 288.
“He’s always wanted to open a driving range,” co-owner Theresa Davenport said about her business partner, Lonnie Cagle.
Business is coming down the highway this way, Davenport said, so the location makes sense.
“I love to golf,” Cagle said. “I just wanted to do something close to home, in my community and something I loved.”
They both believed entertainment options were limited in the southern Brazoria County area, they said.
“There are so many people here with nothing to do and their kids suffer because of it,” Davenport said.
The plan was originally for a smaller driving range, Davenport said, but that changed once they came in contact with people who work with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology. The idea and building got bigger and turned into what customers will experience today.
“Topgolf helps set the standard for what we’re doing,” Davenport said.
The pair has been actively working since March 2017. Cagle has been in construction for 30 years, so he did the construction himself and faced some weather delays, he said.
“I wouldn’t hire someone to do what I’m in the trade for,” he said.
Mulligans is perfect for experienced golfers, who can download the Toptracer app and virtually play 18 holes at 11 famous golf courses, including Pebble Beach and St. Andrews, Cagle said. It works regardless the time of day or weather conditions, he said.
“People love to sit here and play 18 holes when it’s raining, when it’s night time,” Cagle said.
But no experience is required. Mulligans welcomes all ages and players.
“That’s the beauty of this, you don’t have to be a golfer,” Cagle said. “It’s family entertainment.”
Mulligans is a smoke-free environment and employees are carefully screened and selected to ensure safety, Davenport said. They’ve also hired Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputies to provide security.
The building has 26 bays downstairs and another 28 upstairs. Up to six people can rent a bay for $30 per hour.
People tend to come planning to stay an hour, but end up staying two to three hours, Cagle said.
Employees show customers to their bays, get them set up and can take and place their drink order, which will be delivered from the bar. People are paying for their time at Mulligans, so Cagle wanted to make sure to streamline everything and get people taken care of quickly, he said.
At the bays where all the clubs and technology are already set up, lasers follow the golf balls from the tee mat to where it lands out in the range. On a screen at each bay, the landing is shown in real time.
Mulligans is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.
The golf center will offer specials, memberships and tournaments. Visit mulligansgolfcenter.golf for information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.