A pparently Lake Jackson Johnny Carino’s employees showed up to work Tuesday morning to discover the restaurant was not open.
A sign on the door explains.
Effective Tuesday, “We are unfortunately closing our doors and out of business. We thank you for your patronage for the 20+ years of business here in Lake Jackson.”
It encourages people to go to the Highway 290 in Houston or Baytown locations.
Would it be too crass of me to suggest there might be somewhere closer to get your Italian food fix? Olive Garden opened just across Highway 332 in January, lest we forget.
This is something city staff discussed and worried about when Olive Garden finally opened in the City of Enchantment, City Manager Bill Yenne said. He just ate at Carino’s after church this weekend and had eaten his leftovers for lunch Tuesday, shortly before I called him to find out if the closing was true. That was before Corinna Richardson sent me a picture of the door, confirming the rumor.
“That’d be a shame if they shut down,” Yenne said, expressing his love for sizzling skilletinis.
I loved their bread and oil. I also had excellent service there.
It looks like Carino’s have been closing restaurants all over Texas. I hope we can get another restaurant in there sooner rather than later.
Sweeny feed store celebrates 75 years
It’s not common for a family-owned store to make it three-quarters of a century, especially when its changed owners numerous times, never falling victim to selling to a “big box store.”
But in a small town like Sweeny, Litzler’s Feed & Hardware has survived the years, market changes and growth eloquently.
Mr. Litzler — I never caught his first name from current co-owner Abigail Davis — originally opened the feed store off West Second Street in Sweeny in 1945 and used part of it as his home, she said.
“It’s crazy how much history this one building has,” Davis said.
After several changes of hands, Davis; her husband, Aaron; and her parents, Gladys and Dale Frankum, bought Litzler’s from the Isaacs in 2013.
“It’s always been family-owned,” Davis said.
But it came to be owned by their family in a special way. Davis’ dad, the well-known and missed pastor Dale Frankum, informed their family the Isaacs were looking for the right person to sell the store to and had approached him.
“He said ‘Hey, do you want to buy the feed store?’” which elicited some crazy looks, she said.
Though it wasn’t their first trade, Davis grew up around agriculture, getting cow feed from Litzler’s and bottle-feeding calves sometimes.
They took on the venture — keeping one Isaacs’ boys to work and help them learn the ropes — and transformed the building next door at 121 N. Main St, into a hardware shop. That helped them serve the community in a different way, Davis said.
They partnered with Do it Best, a hardware wholesaler that appreciates and supports “mom and pop” stores, she said.
“Sweeny would not do well with a big box store,” Davis said.
Everyone who comes into Litzler’s gets personalized service, she said. Some elderly people just come to sit in a chair in the back, chatting and reminiscing about how they came in to get their feed when they were young boys, Davis said.
“I think if Litzler’s wasn’t here, it’d be very missed,” she said. “It’s almost like a historical marker for lots of people.”
To show their appreciation for customers, Litzler’s is having a sale on the third Saturday of each month for their 75th anniversary. This month is on lawn and gardening items, Davis said.
Congratulations to this business on 75 years and best of luck to them in the future.
The Local opens for dinner Mondays
Imagine my embarrassment when I went to take a job candidate, now Magazine Editor Christina Hughes, out to dinner at The Local on a Monday night a few weeks ago. They were closed.
Oops. Luckily, Table 24 was right in front of us so we went there instead and had a lovely dinner.
But recently The Local changed its Monday hours from 9 a.m. 4 p.m. then closed, to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. then 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner, Manager Devon Smith said.
“We just had, since we’ve been open for about 15 years now, we’ve had so many requests probably in the past decade,” Smith said. “We love our customers and we decided this is something we need to do for them.”
They are open for similar hours Monday through Saturday, then closed Sunday, which gives their employees a nice break and time to spend with family.
The restaurant at 120 That Way, Lake Jackson, has great breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.
I actually went there for my job interview, too, and got the pasta penne alfredo. So good. Maybe that’s what sold me.
