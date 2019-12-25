Every year on Christmas Day, people check off a list of names as they load up presents into their vehicles to attend family gatherings. The list often includes things for cousins, siblings, grandparents, in-laws and more distant relatives. What happens when one is missing?
Drugstores such as CVS and Walgreens often offer everything needed for a last-minute Christmas gift, and both chains are open today.
Popular gift sets for women include bath and body products. Most CVS stores contain these items already packaged and ready to be gifted.
“We have already-wrapped sets of body lotion and perfumes,” said Laura Lema, operations manager at CVS in Angleton.
CVS in Lake Jackson offers cozy items such as fuzzy slippers and bathrobes which pair well with a bath and body set.
Eyeshadow palettes are often packaged with other beauty items such as eye liners and makeup brushes and are an all-in-one gift for makeup lovers.
For the nail color enthusiast, brands such as LA Colors offer packages of nail polishes for as low as $10.
For kids, CVS and Walgreens carry toys for toddlers to teens.
“’Frozen 2’ just came out so we have pre-wrapped ‘Frozen’ themed gifts,” Lema said.
However, most of the toys offered are for younger children, often ages 2 to 10. They mainly include toys such as dolls, building blocks, stuffed animals and coloring books.
Many families celebrate Christmas with a ‘white elephant’ exchange where everyone attending brings a gift that can be either funny or serious. Walgreens carries “As Seen on TV” products, many of which would provide surprisingly helpful or ridiculous gifts for family and friends.
In recent years, gifts have become more technologically based and drugstores have evolved to carry gifts that are in demand.
CVS and Walgreens carry a variety of electronic gifts including Bluetooth speakers, headphones and earbuds.
A less-considered spot for emergency gift-buying is Buc-ee’s. The largest one in southern Brazoria County, located in Lake Jackson, carries more than drinks and jerky.
“We have a lot of Buc-ee’s items that people like,” said Kimberly Day, team leader at the Lake Jackson location at Plantation Drive and Highway 332, referring to the famous beaver caricature.
Buc-ee’s carries popular party food such as Beaver Nuggets, spicy crackers, chocolate-covered and roasted nuts and low-priced wine, plus clothing, drinkware and other beaver-adorned items.
“We also have our shirts. Those are easy gifts that are fast to grab,” Day said. “Most people on Christmas Day come in for the wine, cups or shirts.”
One easy gift option that can be picked up almost anywhere is candy. Most drugstores sell candy in bulk as opposed to individual bars or small bags.
CVS and Walgreens both have gift bags, wrapping paper and tape available for the true last-minute gifter.
“We have gift bags with already included tissue paper and a bow. You just throw the gift in there and it’s ready to go,” Lema said.
And, if all else fails, gift cards are always an option.
