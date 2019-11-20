LAKE JACKSON
A fter months of selling gourmet funnel cakes from a truck in the parking lot, Nana’s House of Treats moved inside Brazos Mall and opened a storefront.
“We are super excited to be here,” owner Beverly Trombatore said.
Trombatore and her husband, Chad, own the business, which consists of the original store in Bay City, a food truck to sell funnel cakes — since neither store has the fire suppression for those — and now the Brazos Mall location, she said.
Nana’s sells gourmet popcorn, fudge, cotton candy and frosted nuts, and it specializes in nostalgic candy and soda, Trombatore said.
“We have over 60 flavors of gourmet popcorn and up to 16 flavors of fudge on any given day,” she said.
Nostalgic candy and soda, such as jawbreakers and candy cigarettes, are usually hard to find, Trombatore said. They import a few foreign sodas, but mostly “keep it American,” she said.
The popcorn, fudge, nuts and cotton candy are made fresh at the Bay City store, Trombatore said. Bay City is her hometown, which is why the business began there just more than a year ago, she said.
But Bay City residents frequently drive to Lake Jackson to shop, Trombatore said.
“I’ve been coming to this mall since I was a little kid,” she said.
They started bringing the Nana’s House of Treats food truck over to Brazos Mall for events each month, which built a following in Lake Jackson, she said.
Since Chad works at Dow Texas Operations in Freeport and they are often in the area, it seemed a natural progression to open a store in Brazos Mall, Trombatore said. Plus, the mall approached them with the offer, she said.
During the store’s grand opening and Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Friday, Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple said he worried he won’t be able to walk past the new store without stepping inside.
Brittany Hess, Brazos Mall assistant manager, said the mall is glad a small, local business is joining its selection of shops.
Along with the large selection of treats, the business owners also give back to the community through a pay-it-forward board, Trombatore said. This board lets people donate and give credit for first responders, teachers and other public servants to spend inside the store, she said, adding they also get discounts.
They also sell popcorn tins and gift cards, which make for great presents, Trombatore said. The store rents out a popcorn machine and caters popcorn bars, which is a fun, inexpensive way to feed guests at weddings, baby showers and other events, she said.
Nana’s House of Treats is now open at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson.
