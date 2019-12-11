I spoke to Gene Werlin of WPW Realty Advisors a few months ago and he told me there was a national chain coming to Lake Jackson that people probably will be really excited about. He was right, if I say so myself.
La Madeleine, a French-themed café and bakery, is coming to the old Wingstop location on Highway 332 and That Way, Werlin said.
Wingstop is moving to the former Radio Shack space off Highway 332, across Wallflower Street from Walmart. That’s what the road between the gas station and Chick-fil-A is called, according to Google.
La Madeleine is well-known for its tomato basil soup, croissants, sandwiches and complementary bread. I ate there quite often when I was in Lubbock for college, and I can’t say how excited I am that they should open in Lake Jackson by the third quarter of 2020.
“I think it’ll be good,” Werlin said. “They’re really excited about it.”
The business requires a patio, he said. It should greatly add to lunchtime options in the Brazosport area, while also offering wine, hot pasta dishes, breakfast, fresh-baked pastries and desserts.
“I think it’ll be a real amenity for the city,” Werlin said.
This is part of an entire remodel and rebranding of the Plantation Village shopping center, he said.
The building that will house the future la Madeleine will be trimmed by about 12 feet, creating space to drive all the way around the building, Werlin said. They will renovate both of the buildings on the plaza and create head-in parking for each business, according to the plan.
Some businesses will stay and some won’t, Werlin said, adding it’ll look a lot different when they’re done.
“We’re looking for good local, regional, national tenants,” he said.
They hope to start construction along with the new year. According to the high-quality rendering, this will be extremely updated and upgraded.
Richwood BUSINESS offers full-service doggy care
Pawfections Grooming has opened shop at 1500 Brazosport Blvd. in Richwood, alongside Brazoswood Pet Resort and Brazoswood Vet Clinic. The businesses are not in conjunction, but proximity allows for a full-service experience for any dog parents.
Amanda Cass and her husband, Randall, opened Pawfections after about a decade of grooming experience each, she said. They live in Wild Peach but found the Richwood location to be ideal.
“This was such a good opportunity we had to take it,” Cass said. “It’s an art; you get to express your creativity through your grooms.”
The business opened in mid-October. It is a full-service grooming salon that offers nail grinding — which is gentler on dogs than trimming — haircuts, express services if someone needs the dog out within two hours, bathing services and ear cleaning, she said.
Pawfections accepts all types of clients and especially loves the bully breeds, including pit bulls and bulldogs, she said. The kennels are in the same room as the grooming, so all of the dogs can see the groomers at any given time, Cass said.
It’s tough work, and she and Randall are the only employees, which keeps prices reasonable, but it’s something they love.
“You have to love animals,” she said. “You really have to be passionate about what you do.”
For information or to book a service, call 979-665-5110 or search for “Pawfections Grooming” on Facebook.
MOVING AHEAD
In other Richwood business news, the project team for Richwood Food Mart is clearing the site for construction on the north corner of Highway 288-B and FM 2004, interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
We’ll continue checking into who their tenants might be. Former City Manager Michael Coon told me there are plans for a fast-food chain.
Lake Jackson Whataburger to reopen after remodel
I think many Clute residents (no one in the newsroom is giving me a straight answer as to whether we are called “Clutians”) felt the effects of Lake Jackson’s Whataburger being closed for remodeling for a week and a half.
I waited in a very long drive-thru line last week, and yes, I mean longer than usual. But the remodel was well worth it, Area Manager Rob Wilson told me.
“You would not even recognize it if you remember what it used to look like,” Wilson said.
The remodel gutted the entire dining room and replaced the furniture, drink machine, counter, bathroom doors and just about everything, he said. As a 14-year employee of Whataburger, Wilson said the company continues to prove it cares about its restaurants and appearances.
“They put quite a bit of money in this restaurant. I’m really impressed with the thought, plan and how they laid it out,” he said.
The dark, wooden furniture is gone and replaced with neutral colors and lighting, Wilson said. They were missing a few pieces of furniture Tuesday, but hoped to reopen by this afternoon if not Thursday, he said.
A senior breakfast group has already come to claim their new spot in the same location, 123 Highway 332, Wilson said.
“That’s what I like the most, the people who take that ownership and this is their Whataburger,” he said. “It’s not ours.”
