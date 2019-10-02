Those thirsty for an after-work cocktail will soon have the option for an ice-cold martini or can of beer as the owners of Wings Over Texas are moving into the space formerly occupied by El Re’taco Restaurant at 416 Plantation Drive.
The full-service bar and restaurant is called The Lounge, and sisters Arely Mendoza and Arianna Flores plan to bring a relaxing, laid-back bar atmosphere to their latest venture.
“The Lounge is a totally new concept for Lake Jackson,” Arianna Flores said. “The Lounge is basically a place where you go to have a nice cocktail, a martini, glass of wine. Whatever you want. We want to keep it simple.”
The business also will feature a full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, Flores said. It is scheduled to open its doors sometime later this month, she said.
“We are getting very close,” she said. “We are more than halfway. We have our TABC license.”
Cupcakes galore
Come with Melinda Merworth Dent and she’ll soon show you a world of pure, sugary imagination.
The owner of Smokin’ R BBQ is switching out grilled, mouthwatering meats for sweetened, delectable treats with Granny’s Cupcake Station in West Columbia.
“Baking has always been my happy place,” she said. “My granny, thus the name, taught me how to bake.”
An opening date hasn’t been set as yet, but she hopes the bakery will be ready to open in a few weeks, she said.
Granny’s Cupcake Station, 326 E. Brazos Ave., will have regular cupcakes as well as low-carb, sugar-free options, Dent said.
She’s also trying to perfect a special cookie to go along with the cupcakes.
“It’s going to be primarily cupcakes, but there will be a signature cookie,” she said.
Animal attraction
Breanna Curry invites families with young children to put down the Fisher Price See-N-Say and hear the pig go oink-oink in real life.
Featuring chickens, bunnies, goats and pigs, BeBe’s Barnyard petting zoo opened for business Saturday at 15081 S. Highway 288-B. She wants to give families a chance to enjoy farm animals any time, not just when someone brings some out to a festival.
“Why not have a place where everyone can go see them?” Curry said. “I love interacting with the kids and the animals. It is inclusive for anyone. It feels good.”
The indoor, air-conditioned venue is available for birthday parties and school field trips for children, Curry said.
Call 979-308-1393 for information.
Economic Alliance asks for resident feedback
The Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County has contracted with Community Development Strategies for a southern Brazoria County housing demand study.
As part of the study, Community Development Strategies wants to get feedback from the employees at major employers throughout the county.
Residents interested can complete the survey in about five minutes at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SoBrazoriaCounty HousingSurvey.
dementia care
Carriage Inn staff hosted a ribbon-cutting Sept. 25 for the opening of the new Memory Care “Neighborhood.” The wing provides dedicated support for dementia patients in the county.
The memory wing is offered in addition to the community’s independent-living and assisted-living facilities, staff said. The memory wing offers a program-based care with activities every 30 minutes, seven days a week.
Carriage Inn, 130 Lake Road, can be reached at 979-341-0845.
