The melodies of piano classics such as Elton John’s “Your Song” or Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” will soon be heard on the streets of downtown Angleton as Wakey Wakey’s owner Mike Svoboda gears up to open a piano bar.
The business, named Elroy Floyd’s, is still about a month or so away from being open, but he is excited to be a part of Angleton’s downtown revitalization, Svoboda said.
“I was born and raised here,” he said. “I just wanted to be a part of it.”
With the image of a martini glass painted on the side of the building right next to The Dirty South at 116 N. Velasco St., he believes a piano bar will get more people to the city, Svoboda said.
“It is just going to be a high-end bar,” he said. “A martini bar. It is going to be pretty cool.”
Svoboda hopes to bring several piano players into the bar and give residents a unique experience, he said.
The name of the bar is a tribute to his grandfathers, who were named Elroy and Floyd, Svoboda said.
Applications, liquor licenses, business hours and menu items are all still being worked on, Svoboda said.
Tex-Mex restaurant demolition on hold
The demolition work being done inside the old El Nayarit Tex-Mex Restaurant at Highway 288 and South Main Street in Clute has been stopped, with the contractor putting work on hold, Clute officials said.
Officials still have no word why the owners decided to gut the restaurant’s remnants three years after a fire destroyed the interior.
You’ll remember a late-night fire ripped through the steel building after condensation got into the neon signage and sparked the blaze, Clute fire officials told us.
The space previously housed Roland’s restaurant and Lupe’s Mexican Restaurant, and with its prime spot at Highway 288 and South Main Street across from the plants and on a hotel-lined block, it wouldn’t be a shock to see a new tenant. We’ll keep looking.
New housing options opening in Woodshore
Angelia Homes will open new models in the Woodshore neighborhood of Clute starting Saturday, spokesman Tony Tsokos said.
The housing development at 128 Canvasback Drive off Oyster Creek Drive hosts five builders, including Peltier Builders, Mercury Custom Homes, CastleRock Communities, K. Hovnanian Homes and Anglia Homes, according to their website.
The master-planned community has about 300 home sites among two lakes, trees and numerous amenities, including nature preserves, trails and parks, according to its website.
Missed it by this much
When researching our item last week about the new convenience store in Clute, our memories were good but our geography a bit off.
The city did in fact buy the building at 105 Main St. back in 2009 with the intention of turning it into a municipal courthouse, only to have engineers determine it was too small for that purpose. The city still owns the building and hasn’t decided what its future holds.
Clute City Manager C.J. Snipes said the new convenience store actually is next door to that building — at 101 Main St. He was quite understanding about our goof, which we appreciate.
Work is continuing on the convenience store’s renovations. The store will have gas pumps plus offer hot foods such as breakfast tacos and fried chicken, grocery items and the usual convenience store fare.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.