TODAY
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 South Velasco St. in Angleton, invites the public to a free Thanksgiving potluck. Call 979-849-3681.
FRIDAY
6 to 11 p.m.
Drive around Surfside Beach and see brightly decorated home participating in Island of Lights, a daily holiday feature on the island. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
SUNDAY
9 to 10:30 a.m.
Santa Cares with Autism Speaks will offer visits for children with autism at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Registration is required at bit.ly/32hvd60 or bit.ly/32qNdL8. Call 979-297-8002 to learn more.
SUNDAY
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
West Columbia businesses and crafters invite holiday shoppers to the Holiday Market and Bistro at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St. Admission is free and there will be hourly door prizes. More than 30 vendors will offer their wares all day, and The Bistro will sell chicken salad croissants and baked potato soup from 11 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Call 979-345-3123.
MONDAY
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Take your four-legged family members to Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332 in Lake Jackson, to have their Christmas photo taken with Santa. Be sure your pet is on a leash or in a carrier. Call 979-297-8001.
TUESDAY
Noon to 3 p.m.
Prosper Nutrition will host a ribbon-cutting and open house at its new store at 430 N. Brooks St. in Brazoria. Celebrate alongside the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Appetizers and product samples provided. Call 979-415-5303.
TUESDAY
5 to 7 p.m.
Enjoy a Christmas social featuring food, fun and fellowship in Brazos Room A at Associated Builders and Contractors, 1002 ABC Ave. in Freeport. Bring donations for holiday food drive and new unwrapped toy for toy drive. RSVP at abctxgulfcoast.org or call 979-233-1616.
DEC. 5
6 to 10 p.m.
Tickets are sold out for the 12th annual Fa-La-La-La Ladies Night Out at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon, but sponsors and goody bag items still are needed. Guests will enjoy a night of fun, shopping, pampering, food, style show, purse raffle and silent auction. Contact the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce at 979-849-6443 or events@angletonchamber.org.
