LAKE JACKSON — Bringing pediatric services to the Brazosport area, Pediatric Urgent Care had a grand opening with community officials celebrating the business joining the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce.
The general practitioner at the clinic, Dr. Fares Albitar, is excited for residents to have pediatric options closer to home in Brazoria County, he said.
“There is no pediatric urgent care in the area,” he said. “People drive to Pearland. You have enough people here. You just don’t have that service. That is what brought us here.”
Open 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and open 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, he is confident the flexible, after-work hours will be of great use to parents, Albitar said.
Staff at the clinic, 508 This Way, can deal with minor illnesses such as coughing and respiratory issues all the way to more serious, emergency cases that might require stitches, for example, Albitar said.
“We are kind of in between an emergency room and a regular pediatric clinic,” he said. “Someone stuck something in their nose, we can take care of it.”
Offering services to residents up to 21 years old, the urgent care will provide residents from Lake Jackson all the way to Southern Brazoria County a more convenient option if their child needs immediate medical care, Albitar said.
The most savy businesses in the county decide to join the local chamber of commerce because staff will help support the new business, event chairman Fred Ortiz said.
“This chamber works to make this a great community,” he said. “We got so many great people that are involved with the chamber. You will get to meet a lot of them. Just stay plugged in. Stay involved.”
The clinic just started but he sees more urgent care facilities popping up in the county in the coming years, Albitar said.
“There is room for expansion in pediatric services for sure,” he said.
Call 281-783-2117 for information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.