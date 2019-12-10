TODAY
6 to 8 p.m.
Jingle and Mingle at Plantation Park, 100 Cactus St. in Lake Jackson, will feature food and drink, local vendors, a visit from Santa, door prizes and more. Bring a Blue Santa gift for extra door prize entries. Call 979-297-2222 or visit plantationparkapts.com.
SATURDAY
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Christmas at the Brazos at the Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332 in Lake Jackson, will feature a Christmas market, visits with Santa, food vendors and more. It will be set up between Hibbett Sports and Imagine Nails. Call 979-297-8002 or visit shopbrazosmall.com.
SUNDAY
2 to 5 p.m.
See four unique homes decorated for the holidays during the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce Christmas Tour of Homes. Live music and reffreshments at The Oaks at Oak Plantation in Rosharon. Admission $20; tickets available in advance at the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce Office, 222 N. Velasco St. Presented by BASF. Call 979-849-6443 or visit angletonchamber.org. See a tour preview on Page 1C in today’s Facts.
SUNDAY
Noon to 6 p.m.
DEC. 18
5 to 7 p.m.
Costa Verde Apartments at 101 Verde Drive in Clute is offering a free community event. Cookies, hot chocolate, Santa at the Costa Verde “North Pole” and complimentary photo booth are among the activities. Call 979-665-5851.
