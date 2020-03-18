The last “business” to operate in the old Lake Theater wasn’t exactly successful.
“Lake Studio” opened for a few weekends in late August, early September. The operators told the city they wanted to have an adult dance studio, but the dim lighting, bar, 21 and up attendees, late-night hours and promotion video showing a man pouring alcohol into a woman’s mouth indicated it operated more like a nightclub, which is not allowed in the city, so Lake Jackson staff effectively shut it down.
One of the organizers told me to “stay tuned,” which I did, and she constantly reassured her Facebook followers that the grand opening of Lake Studio is coming soon.
That might be true, but I doubt she’ll be involved.
There are several parties interested in renting out the property at 3 Circle Way, owner Sammy Gashi said. Nothing has been signed, so it’s too early to say what will happen, he said.
But there is one man interested in turning it into a production theater, Lake Jackson city staff told me. He’s active in the local fine arts scene and I’ve reached out to him in hope that he can give me more information.
Whatever comes of Lake Theater, I hope it is productive and fun for all the people who come to enjoy Lake Jackson’s business, retail and restaurant scene.
Angleton AT&T celebrates new store
After the old AT&T store shut down a few years ago, a new one opened at 103 Harvin Drive in Angleton with all of the latest features, Manager Giselle Rodriguez said.
This includes Wi-Fi for vehicles. Yes, I asked. That means you can get Wi-Fi from your car. I’m a millennial and still find that crazy. Other services include internet, television, home phones, cell phones and “fleet control,” which allows people to put tracking devices on vehicles, livestock and other property like trash bins, Rodriguez said.
The newest phones they have right now are the Samsung Galaxy S20 and iPhones 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, she said.
The old Angleton AT&T store was owned by a different company, Rodriguez said. She has worked for MobilyLLC for several months, which has Cricket Wireless stores but was interested in opening more AT&T outlets, she said.
The new store offers promotions for people who can get on “Elite Signature” plans, which can be accomplished by working for big companies like Dow, she said. These plans get really great prices, she said.
Angleton is a top seller of Cricket, and Mobily identified it as a good place to open an AT&T store, Rodriguez said. The store opened in early December.
The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the store March 6, Rodriguez said.
Freeport Church’s permitting done
Good news on the chicken front.
The Church’s Chicken location in Freeport has been issued a building permit, City Manager Tim Kelty told me.
He didn’t have many details to offer, but the restaurant at 1001 N. Brazosport Blvd. should be renovated and reopen eventually, he said.
“They are moving forward, from what I’ve been told,” Kelty said.
Due to extensive damage following Hurricane Harvey, the restaurant was left in such a state of disrepair that Freeport’s building and code department ordered the restaurant to close in July 2018.
We last reported they were working to reopen in May 2019. Let’s hope the people get their chicken soon.
Wingstop back to tossin’ and saucin’
Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better for Southern Brazoria County’s chicken industry.
Many loyal fans probably already know this, but Wingstop reopened in mid-February. Unfortunately, they lost out on Super Bowl business, but customers are finding them now, which is great to hear.
The new Wingstop location is at 117 Highway 332, in the old Radio Shack spot. Don’t trust Google on this one.
The franchisee moved Wingstop there for a more accessible location, she told me.
Developers of the old location at 401 This Way plan to put a La Madeleine where Wingstop used to be. I asked a representative for an update on that.
Maria Bonita’s gets permission for alcohol
In case you missed reporter Nick Irene’s follow-up to a Freeport City Council meeting, elected officials in the city granted a variance to allow alcohol sales within the Arlan’s Market shopping center on South Brazosport Boulevard.
Maria Bonita’s Restaurant had applied and was denied a TABC liquor license due to its proximity to Brazosport High School.
City ordinances prohibit businesses from selling alcohol within 300 feet of a church or school. The restaurant is 260 feet from the school, which is why a variance was necessary.
Maria Hinds took over ownership of what used to be a chinese buffet at 325 S. Brazosport Blvd. in Freeport and finally fulfilled her dream of opening her own eatery.
They offer breakfast and a buffet lunch.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.