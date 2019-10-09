THURSDAY
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber will talk about what Congress is up to during the Angleton Chamber’s October membership luncheon at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Tickets are $30, $35 invoiced. Table sponsorships cost $350 and major sponsorships are $500. Register at angletonchamber.org or call Michele at the chamber at 979-849-6443
THURSDAY
4 p.m.
There will be a ribbon-cutting for Pediatric Urgent Care of Texas joining the Brazosport Chamber of Commerce at 508 This Way St. Call 979-285-2501 for information.
FRIDAY
4 p.m.
There will be a joint ribbon-cutting for Help Inc. at 127 Circle Way joining the Brazosport and Angleton chambers of commerce. Cole Degges will provide entertainment. Call 979-285-2501.
SATURDAY
NOON TO 2 p.m.
Spirit Halloween in Brazos Mall, 100 Oyster Creek Drive in Lake Jackson, will host a costume fashion show. The event will feature music, games, discount coupons and more, and nonperishable food items will be collected. Call 979-297-8001.
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m.
Steven Scarborough of the Center for Houston’s Future will speak at the Economic Development Alliance’s Quarterly Membership Meeting at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Donald Payne of Brazosport College will present and discuss county economic indicators. Tickets are $30 for members, $40 for prospective members and $500 for a table sponsorship. RSVP to Gabe Williams at 979-848-0560 or visit eda-bc.com.
Oct. 17
Noon to 1 p.m.
Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey and Mark Mallett of Freeport LNG will speak at the Brazosport Chamber’s annual State of the Community Luncheon in the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. Tickets are $30 at the door, $35 invoiced and table sponsorships are $350. RSVP to 979-285-2301 or brazosport.edu.
Oct. 17
2 to 5 p.m.
Improve your marketing efforts with tips from the “Promoting Your Business with Video” workshop at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Online registration is required, and the cost is $25. Visit www.brazosport.edu/sbdc or call 979-230-3380.
Oct. 17
6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber’s Young Professionals will host a mixer at the Clute Fire and EMS station, 210 Commerce St. Enjoy food and bring some business cards to pass around as you network. Call 979-233-2223 or visit bchispanicchamber.com for details.
