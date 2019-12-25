The Lake Jackson Shell Station at 220 Highway 332 remodeled its car wash into a drive-thru food mart, adding something I’d say was much needed in the area.
Especially during this cold weather, it’ll be really nice to swing by the gas station to get drinks for holiday gatherings without ever getting out of your warm vehicle.
“There’s nothing around here like that,” Assistant Manager Karina Alvarez said.
The drive-thru is open from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There are coolers full of beer, energy drinks and soda, along with snacks and cigarettes.
Staff is working on adding more coolers and figuring out what people would like to buy, Alvarez said. Customers are welcome to offer their suggestions whenever they go through the drive-thru, she said.
The drive-thru has been open for a few weeks and more people come to check it out every day, Alvarez said.
Customers have to be at least 21 with a valid ID to buy cigarettes and beer, Manager Veronica Nieto said. They encouraged customers to stay in their vehicles, and the staff will move around to get whatever they need, she said.
Things will be added and switched out depending on what sells, Nieto said.
When I toured the drive-thru, I noticed they were selling charger cords. How convenient is that?
Word is something similar might be coming to the Shell Station in Angleton at 2901 N. Velasco St. We’ll keep an eye on that.
Clute, Angleton getting car washes
TJ’s Car Wash is working on two new locations, one on Plantation Drive in Clute and another in the 2900 block of North Velasco Street in Angleton, Vice President Jeremy Miska said.
The company bought the old Salyer’s Laserwash in the 900 block of Plantation Drive and is remodeling it to open hopefully by March, Miska said.
This location is right around the corner from the Lube Stop with a car wash on Dixie Drive, which is where I get my oil changed. I appreciate that TJ’s is always honest with me, vacuums my car and gives me an air freshener every time.
These two Clute car washes are pretty close to each other, but Miska said they’re hoping to have enough business for both. I’ve probably spent hours of my life listening to podcasts and waiting in line at the Dixie Drive location, so I think they’ll be safe.
The Angleton location will take a little longer as the land is currently drying, Miska said, and they hope to open it sometime in 2020.
TJ’s is a local business that began in November 1997. Two decades later, the company is working on opening its sixth and seventh car washes. They also have three lube stops and TJ’s Automotive Repair, Miska said.
“We enjoy providing a great service to the community,” he said.
They have a lot of repeat customers, he said, and that is a trend they’re hoping to continue.
Clute happenings
The area around Dixie and Plantation drives has seen a lot of change in the past few years and it’s all looking positive. Clute Permits Inspections Coordinator Alicia Hammond is who told me TJ’s bought the Plantation Drive car wash.
That location is next to the former Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant, which is still for sale, but has a much bigger for sale sign than it did a few months ago.
Hammond also told me there is some work going on at the old Kroger storefront on Dixie Drive, but that doesn’t mean there is a new tenant lined up. The owners are redoing some landscaping and “just trying to clean up the outside,” Hammond said. She knows this because they only have a landscaping permit, she said.
Home2 Suites update
Rushi Patel got back to me through email and told me they will start construction on the Home2 Suites by Hilton in the first quarter of 2020 and hope to open by April 2021. They submitted those plans to Lake Jackson’s permitting department, he said.
This is part of a master plan development behind the H-E-B, he said.
The hotel is planned to be 98 suites, Patel said in the email. Anyone interested in learning about Home2 Suites by Hilton can visit hilton.com/en/home2/.
