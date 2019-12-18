Lake Jackson officials met with potential Chipotle Mexican Grill developers, who are interested in finding a site in the city, Building Official David Walton said.
The fast casual burrito restaurant has developers eyeing a crowded part of town, but they might need to set their sights elsewhere. If the responses to other national chains that I’ve shared are coming to Lake Jackson — including Olive Garden and la Madeleine — are any indication, Chipotle would be successful anywhere in the city.
“They were just talking about how they could make it work to go out in the Walmart area,” Walton said.
Unfortunately, the Walmart development area is pretty full because of the city’s landscaping and parking ordinances, he said.
City Manager Bill Yenne offered several site ideas that could work for the restaurant, Yenne said. The developers have done some work in the area before, so he hopes they can work something out.
“Everyone wants to be at or around the mall, but it’s hard to find a location there now,” Yenne said.
But he did suggest the developers contact the mall to see if they might have any space or that they look into the old Fuddruckers building, he said. Chipotle is another restaurant I enjoyed during my time in Lubbock, and I think it would be a great addition to Southern Brazoria County. Burrito bowls are my favorite.
Fuddruckers Express now at Luby’s
Speaking of the old Fuddruckers building, city officials say they don’t know of anything happening with it, despite a “for lease” sign that indicates “redevelopment” is coming. No sale has gone through since the restaurant permanently closed, they told me.
However, residents missing their burgers are in luck. This month, Luby’s really “went live” with its limited Fuddruckers menu, Luby’s Associate Manager John Red said. They started offering it in early November, but have been working out the kinks before advertising, he said.
Luby’s owns Fuddruckers, so they have all of the same vendors, ingredients and recipes. Since the Lake Jackson Fuddruckers closed last year, it seems many people have been missing the “world’s greatest hamburger.”
“I have people that say ‘Man, I’ve missed those buns,’” Red said.
The limited Fuddruckers Express menu includes quarter- or half-pound burgers, grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, fried fish sandwiches and chicken tenders. Customers can add American, Swiss or cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled mushrooms and onions and avocado for an upcharge. There are also combo and kids’ options.
If you’re going to have people with you eating Luby’s, as you go through the line, you can tell the counter you want to order from Fuddruckers, Red said.
The Fuddruckers menu is cooked to order, so the staff will give you an order number and bring it to the table, he said.
If your party only needs Fuddruckers, you can skip the line and order from the cashier, Red said. To-go and drive-thru are also available.
It’s gone pretty well so far, the manager said, and he hopes more people try it out in the future. Luby’s is at 125 West Way, Lake Jackson.
Oyster Creek losing a burger joint
All the hard workers who enjoy Lisa’s Burger Shoppe in Oyster Creek on their lunch break should know that this is their last week to do so. The shop is permanently closing its doors Friday.
Owner Lisa Knapp is just ready to do something different, she said. The location is “a gold mine,” she said, but her time running the burger restaurant is coming to an end.
There are no business ventures to look out for at the moment, Knapp said, but the community should see her around in the future.
“I’m not one to sit still,” Knapp said.
She has operated the shop at 2225 FM 523 on and off for several years, but now she’s trying to sell the building, she said. There is an interested buyer who would not use the building for a restaurant, but “we’ll see” what it turns into, Knapp said.
We’ll keep an eye on it.
