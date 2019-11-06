THURSDAY
2 p.m.
Anglia Homes will host a ribbon-cutting at its model home in the Woodshore subdivision, 202 Bentwater Drive in Clute, in partnership with the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-285-2501.
5:30 p.m.
Hidden Oaks Events and the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting and grand opening for the event center at 101 Hidden Oaks Lane in Angleton. Call 979-849-6443.
FRIDAY
7 to 10 p.m.
Brazosport Chamber of Commerce will kick off its 75th anniversary celebration with a dinner and dance at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. Tickets are $75 each or get a table that seats 10 for $850. Local favorite Cole Degges will provide the music. Casual dress recommended. Call 979-285-2501 or visit brazosport.org to RSVP.
5 p.m.
CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport’s invited all retirees and current and former board members to its 2019 employee picnic celebrating the hospital’s 35 years at the 100 Medical Drive location. Activities, music, food and drinks are part of the event. RSVP to 979-285-1823.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The monthly Lake Jackson Farmer’s Market is scheduled for 110 S. Parking Place. Locally grown fruit and vegetables, roasted coffee, honey, smoked meats, handmade products, live music, workshops and demonstrations. Free. Visit lakejacksonfarmersmarket.com.
MONDAY
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Active military can get a free meal at Texas Roadhouse, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Just bring proof of military service. Call 979-299-7427.
TUESDAY
6 to 9 p.m.
Those thinking of opening their own business can get insight from the Starting a Business Seminar Part 1 seminar at the Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Clute. Cost is $25. Call 979-230-3380. Online registration required at www.brazosport.edu/sbdc.
