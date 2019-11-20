TODAY
4 to 10 p.m.
Have dinner at Texas Roadhouse, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, and 10 percent of proceeds will support the family of honorary Freeport Officer 758 Abigail Arias and the Freeport Police Department.
THURSDAY
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The 37th annual Mums & Mistletoe Market at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Oak Drive, Lake Jackson features its famous cheese soup, chicken salad sandwiches, crafts and bake sale. Free admission. No strollers allowed in the market space.
FRIDAY
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The 37th annual Mums & Mistletoe Market at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Oak Drive, Lake Jackson features its famous cheese soup, chicken salad sandwiches, crafts and bake sale. Free admission. No strollers allowed in the market space.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Visit and have a photo taken with Santa daily through Dec. 23 at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Angleton Market Days is back at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St. in Angleton, with more than 200 vendors, food, live music and antique tractors. Free admission and parking; rain or shine.
SUNDAY
1 to 5 p.m.
West Columbia businesses join together for a day of fun and special sales during the Holiday Open House. Shops involved include The Turquoise Saddle, Carta Valley Market, Madeline’s, Brazos Ave. Market and Wells Florist; restaurants include Smokin’ R BBQ, Jalie B’s, Jitterbean and Black’s Fairy Meadery. Call 979-345-3921.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Angleton Market Days is back at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St. in Angleton, with more than 200 vendors, food, live music and antique tractors. Free admission and parking. Rain or shine. Contact Martha Eighme at 979-849-4364 or at meighme@angleton.tx.us.
9 to 10:30 a.m.
Children who are on the autism spectrum can visit Santa in a safe environment through Santa Cares with Autism Speaks at Brazos Mall, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Registration required and can be done at bit.ly/32hvd60 or bit.ly/32qNdL8. Call 979-297-8002.
MONDAY
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fur babies can have their photos taken with Santa at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332 in Lake Jackson, every Monday and Tuesday through Christmas. Keep pets in a carrier or on a leash. Use the mall entrance near El Chico.
NOV. 30
Various times
Support local businesses shopping small as part of the annual Small Business Saturday. Find participating businesses at amex.co/2Or6wiC.
DEC. 1
9 to 10:30 a.m.
Children who are on the autism spectrum can visit Santa in a safe environment through Santa Cares with Autism Speaks at Brazos Mall, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Registration required and can be done at bit.ly/32hvd60 or bit.ly/32qNdL8. Call 979-297-8002.
