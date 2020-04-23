An image floating around social media presents a convenient diagram of COVID-19 contagion percentages based on mask-wearing, but it’s not scientifically proven.
The diagram seems to echo the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that wearing a mask is to prevent the wearer from spreading an infection, and it can be even more helpful if the wearer and the person who could potentially catch the virus are wearing a mask.
However, CDC has said cloth face coverings are “not intended to protect the wearer, but may prevent the spread of virus from the wearer to others.”
The image claims the risk of a mask-wearer spreading COVID-19 to another mask-wearer to be as low as 1.5 percent.
The CDC does not have data to measure how wearing masks affects the risk of transmission, the agency told Reuters. The agency recommends wearing masks as a way of strengthening social distancing.
The main thing a mask can do is prevent a person from spreading their own droplets, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“They’re not medical masks,” Sebesta said. “If a person is in a situation going to the grocery store, post office ... and they have a comfort level of wearing a mask, wear a mask. I have been wearing a mask.”
If it helps people feel better and can prevent spread, then wear a mask, he said. He also recommends hand-washing and following other CDC recommendations.
FICTION: A social media image details the contagion percentages based on wearing masks and some transmission chances are as low as 1.5 percent.
FACT: The CDC cannot verify these numbers and recommends wearing masks to strengthen social distancing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.