ANGLETON
Residents will not have to leave their cars when being tested for COVID-19 at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, which offered no-cost tests for the first time Tuesday.
The site is the third in Brazoria County to be operated by the Community Health Network, said Ezreal Garcia, business development and emergency preparedness manager.
“We average anywhere from 20 to 25 tests a day, but our screenings are higher than that,” Garcia said. “We have the capacity to test 75 people a day at the Angleton location, but I expect that number to increase over time.”
She could not say how many people were tested Tuesday.
Residents must call the network at 281-824-1480 between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays an answer prescreening questions to determine if they qualify to be tested.
“After calling ahead, they will receive a patient identification number,” Garcia said. “They call so we can check if they have the criteria to be tested and we require a follow-up to provide test results.”
The test is free to residents who are prescreened and quality for testing.
“All COVID testing at this location is at no cost to the patient,” Garcia said. “We wanted to make sure we created access to care.”
Residents who are being tested will stay in their cars, as the test can be done through a car window.
“If a vehicle comes in with multiple individuals who are pre-screened, they will all be tested at that time,” Garcia said. “Depending on how many staff we have, one can do each person.”
Brazoria County has seven designated testing sites, including Community Health Network locations at the Freeport Community Health Center, 905 N. Gulf Blvd. in Freeport, and Adoue Family Health Center, 1111 W. Adoue St. in Alvin. Other Southern Brazoria County locations include Options Urgent Care , 208 Oak Drive S., in Lake Jackson, and UTMB Health Access Center, 136 E Hospital Drive in Angleton.
All sites require preapproval before a test will be conducted. People who are not prescreened will be turned away.
“Having another site in Angleton allows more availability for testing and it will make people feel good about that opportunity,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Although it is unknown when the county will peak with cases, Garcia believes testing will continue regardless after that happens.
“We found there was a need for another facility here,” Garcia said. “One of the things that we did is we gauged the demand and what our county officials were saying to add this site. We believe we will see another wave of testing as individuals re-enter society.”
The test offered at all Community Health Network testing sites is the nasal swab, which is common.
“This is not a rapid test. It is a standard test which takes 24 to 48 hours to get back,” Garcia said.
Although the county reports the number of positive tests every day, they are not alerted of the total numbers of people being tested.
“I know people want to know how many people are being tested but we’re not given that information,” Sebesta said. “We are only told about the positive tests.”
The staff taking swabs wore extensive protective equipment mandated by the health network and the CDC.
“We have PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) such as gowns, masks, gloves, N95 respirators and face shields for our testing staff,” Garcia said. “We have lots of equipment.”
The Community Health Network will provide testing as long as necessary, Garcia said.
“We will stay here as long as there is a need,” he said. “If the demand is there, we will continue to serve the people.”
