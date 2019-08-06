LAKE JACKSON — A 6-year-old girl remained in a Houston hospital Monday, three days after a dozen people were exposed to chlorine gas at a Lake Jackson public pool.
Journey Martinez was moved out of the intensive care unit Sunday evening, said her mother, Juliann Martinez. Journey is thankfully on the road to recovery, Juliann Martinez said, and was removed from oxygen Monday afternoon.
“There has been damage to her lungs,” Juliann Martinez said. “We don’t know if it’s permanent damage.”
Chlorine exposure is extremely rare, she said, so doctors have called upon other experts to help predict her recovery, but she has learned lungs tend to heal themselves.
Doctors steadily dropped the amount of oxygen Journey needed to breathe, Juliann Martinez said. It remains unclear when Journey will be released from the hospital, but it is expected to be soon, she said.
City officials have been in contact with all of the affected families, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
“We’re just hoping that everything comes out fine,” Yenne said. “We’re just really, really concerned about the kiddos.”
Twelve people went to the hospital after Friday evening’s chemical exposure, including one adult, he said. The children’s ages ranged from 6 to 10, Yenne said.
They found out Saturday morning the 11 people who were treated at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport were released, but the full extent of all the medical conditions was still unclear at that point, he said.
At Friday’s “dive-in” movie event at the outdoor pool on Magnolia Street, staff on site noticed the water level was getting high, according to a news release sent Monday. The pool was not at capacity, but the water slide was running and adding more water to the pool, the release states.
A staff member entered the pool equipment room and drained some water from the pool, according to the release, but did not turn the chemical feed valve to the off position.
“This allowed treatment chemicals to accumulate in the pipe,” the release states. “When the pool was put back into regular operation, this accumulation of chemicals flowed into the pool.”
This exposed the children and adult in the shallow end of the pool to the water treatment chemicals, mainly chlorine, according to the release.
The employee was under the impression the chemical shut-off valve was automatic when draining water from the pool, Yenne said. She is devastated by what happened, he said.
Lake Jackson will cover the cost of all medical bills for those affected and officials hope the families reach out to them with any other needs, Yenne said. They have been in contact with them all, but are trying not to pester them, he said.
Journey is suffering emotional as well as physical damage, her mother said. She told doctors she does not want to talk about what happened, even though she is usually an active, chatty 6-year-old, Juliann Martinez said.
Juliann Martinez was home with her 6-month-old while her husband, Lencho Martinez, brought their 2-year-old son and Journey to the movie event, she said. Lencho Martinez was drying their 2-year-old off when Journey got out of the pool and walked toward them, wobbling and disoriented, Juliann Martinez said.
Journey yelled “I’m drowning, Daddy!” because she didn’t understand what was happening, but knew she couldn’t breathe, Juliann Martinez said. That’s when he saw other children throwing up and chaos ensued, Juliann Martinez said.
Journey never threw up, but Lencho Martinez laid her on an ice chest while he told others to call an ambulance, Juliann Martinez said. After getting a phone call from him, she told her husband to drive their daughter, who was falling in and out of consciousness, to the hospital himself, she said.
That was a good decision because they got her there quickly, Juliann Martinez said. CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport transferred Journey to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital at 3 or 4 a.m., she said.
They got her stabilized Saturday morning, Juliann Martinez said.
Journey is having a hard time understanding what happened to her and said she never wants to go to another pool, her mother said. Journey was traumatized and doctors recommend Journey gets counseling, Juliann Martinez said.
Mayor Bob Sipple has spoken to each family on the phone and was very impressed by all the parents, who have been understanding, Sipple said. Several parents wanted to know what specifically happened, which had not yet been determined Saturday, he said.
The city’s pool service company inspected the equipment and staff reviewed procedures with the parks and recreation staff present, according to the release.
The mayor was shocked to hear what happened and has not relaxed since, he said.
“Our concern continues until each and every one of them are declared healthy again,” Sipple said.
The outdoor pool reopens today, according to the news release. The city asked for prayers for a full recovery for all affected.
“We are devastated that such a fun event turned bad and precious children were exposed to these treatment chemicals,” the release states.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.