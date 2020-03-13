Brazoria County has a limited number of COVID-19 test kits that must be transferred to the Harris County Health Department for results, so they are using them only in serious cases, a local hospital CEO said.
Doctors and healthcare workers spent Thursday preparing in case of a coronavirus outbreak and took preventative measures to inhibit its spread, including limiting hospital visitors.
The medical community is preparing for the possible future to the highest of their ability, said Al Guevara, CEO of CHI-St. Luke’s Health Brazosport.
“We are providing all of our facilities with protective equipment early to avoid the crisis like in other places of the world,” Guevara said. “We do have a sparse amount of coronavirus testing kits but are cautious of using them, only if the symptoms fit the criteria.”
That decision is made in consultation with other medical leaders, he said.
“Health professionals collaborate with the health department to determine appropriate testing,” Guevara said.
Should a patient be seen as potentially carrying the virus, a courier will take them for a formal test at the Harris County Health Department, the only facility in the area that can administer one, Guevara said.
“These testing kits are in limited supply in the local area and will be used only in extreme cases,” Guevara said. “We will not test on the worried well.”
Guevara also announced hospitals in the region are instituting a new visitation policy in efforts to control the virus.
“Visitations are limited to two healthy adults per patient with only one being able to stay overnight,” Guevara said. “Visitors with any symptoms in the last 14 days will be denied entry.”
Visitors and patients all will be screened before being able to enter past the lobby, he said.
Sweeny Hospital had a town hall Wednesday in hopes of educating the community about the outbreak and allying their concerns.
“We are ready and prepared to take care of any symptoms,” Interim Hospital CEO Kelly Park said.
Many people are fearing the unknown this phenomenon, Director of Brazoria County Public Health Services Cathy Sbrusch said.
“Coronavirus isn’t new, but this strand is new and that is what is scary,” Sbrusch said. “That means our human population isn’t immune to it like we are to the flus you see all the time.”
The public should take the same preventive measures as with the flu, such as covering your mouth when coughing and sneezing and constantly washing your hands, Sbrusch and other health professionals said.
Park and Sbrusch said the community should not be scared or panicked.
“We are here to take care of these kinds of issues,” Sbrusch said. “Feel free to contact us at anytime for any questions or concerns.”
Guevara repeated these sentiments but advised people not to be ignorant. It was reported by the CDC that nearly 80 percent of infected patients will receive only mild symptoms, but without a known treatment it is unwise to scoff at the dangers, he said
“Telling people to ignore this is unsafe,” Guevara said. “No, this is not the plague, but it’s a big concern and a necessary one.”
