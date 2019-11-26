ANGLETON
Students practiced math outdoors while falling leaves, chirping birds and freshly planted carrots set the scene at the Northside Elementary schoolyard habitat.
As an oasis for both wildlife and fresh produce, the habitat recently was recognized and certified by the National Wildlife Federation, fifth-grade science teacher Kelsey Payne said.
The recognition comes after submitting an application and meeting a set of requirements listed by the federation, including being a shelter for wildlife, Payne said.
But the habitat’s purpose is more than a refuge for animals to call home, she said. It serves in a variety of capacities, including an afterschool garden club, assisting in science lessons and giving students an opportunity to learn where their food comes from, Payne said.
A learning tool used by teachers to assist in lessons, students can hone gardening and horticulture skills on the plot, Payne said.
“This just gives the kids a chance to get their hands in there and learn about plant and animal life sciences, how things grow,” Payne said. “And the cool thing is every grade uses it to learn outdoors.”
The habitat is equipped with several bird feeders, fish ponds, rocks for turtles to climb on, a solar panel fountain, recycled wind chimes and rows of produce that students plant and maintain.
The greenery is a relaxing way kids can focus and recharge while taking a sense of pride in what they’re doing, Payne said.
“Having our habitat just really enhances the teachers’ lessons,” Principal Lori Gonzalez said. “They don’t all have opportunities to go out and learn and experience the things the teachers can provide them with in the habitat. It gives them more hands-on and really enriches their capacity to learn.”
Additionally, because it fits into the fifth-grade science curriculum, every fifth-grader this year will become a certified wildlife gardener through the Junior Masters Gardeners Program, Payne said.
Being recognized by the National Wildlife Federation just amplifies the experience educators are providing students during each lesson, providing them with a unique opportunity to learn, Gonzalez said.
“Kids remember experiences,” Gonzalez said. “Having the habitat helps us provide those experiences.”
