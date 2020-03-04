SWEENY
The Sweeny High School choir has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall, and those connected to the group is thrilled for what could be a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.
The invitation to perform at the iconic venue in New York City came at the recommendation of John Paul Johnson, the conductor for next year’s President’s Day performance of “Lux: The Dawn From On High” by acclaimed composer Dan Forrest. The choir, along with a limited number of other ensembles, will be part of the performance.
“I called (John Paul Johnson) and asked ‘Why did you invite us?’ and he said, ‘Well, I was told to invite so many choirs,’ and he said, ‘I decided to invite you and two other choirs,’” said Drusilla Vinson, choral director for Sweeny High School. “He said, ‘I just like the quality of the kids you produce and the work you’re doing down there and wanted to invite … some of the smaller schools because they don’t always get invited.’
“It’s a huge thing to sing at the Carnegie. It’s just a premier performance hall in the United States and to be able to sing in it is just unbelievable.”
While Vinson is just as excited as her students, she acknowledges there is much to do between now and when the singers depart for the Big Apple.
“Certainly, it is a challenge as a choral director to get your kids ready for something like this, and when they get there, be ready to roll,” she said. “Lot of work to raise the money and learn the music.”
The cost per student is $2,265, and the school is not paying for any of it, Vinson said. There are 25 students in the high school’s choir, and the majority will make the trip, she said.
“I’m just very fortunate that I’ve got parents that want their kids to have this experience,” she said.
The class will fly in Feb. 12, 2021, and spend half of each of the next two days rehearsing and again all day Monday before the performers President’s Day evening, she said. They will stay Tuesday and sightsee around New York City before heading back to Texas on Wednesday, Vinson said.
The Sweeny students will be among 200 people who will be singing, she said.
“We’ll rehearse all summer and evenings through the fall,” Vinson said.
A few faculty members will travel with the class, including Gena Herrera, the school’s instructional coach, who asked to go along as a chaperone, she said.
“I just wanted to jump on that, just to be a part of it,” she said. “I thought, ‘Wow, if I could just sit there and watch those kids it would be an experience for me,’ and what a wonderful experience.”
Herrera began singing in church when she was 12 and has sung in choir ever since, she said. She sings in the praise band for First United Methodist Church of Bay City, and her whole family is involved in music, she said — including her younger son, Phillip, who sings baritone and plays cello.
“Ms. Vinson asked Phillip if he would go,” Herrera said. “He played cello for Ms. Vinson at their choir concert in October.”
Phillip considers it an honor to be asked, and so does she, Herrera said.
As the instructional coach rather than a full-time teacher, she occasionally will slip into Vinson’s classroom during choir and just pick up the music and sing along, she said.
“Some of these students haven’t been out of Brazoria County,” Herrera said. “It’s a chance for students to broaden their horizons and for some of them, they’re juniors now, so what a way to kind of go out.”
It’s a big thing for the kids, Vinson said — and her students agree.
“It’s kind of like up there at the top with all the places to perform,” junior Cody Morris said. “I’m really excited about it, just to go and work hard and just show people what we got.”
Junior Aaron Barber is excited for the challenge such an opportunity poses, and the fact that it’s an experience the students can carry with them into the future, he said.
“It’s a really good chance for us to focus our musical ability, not only individually but as a choir as a whole,” he said. “It’s our skill, so we get to use it and we get to put it on a platform to where people know about it.”
