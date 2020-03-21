LAKE JACKSON — City Council canceled its May bond election, when propositions would have totaled $29.4 million. If voters approved the propositions, it would have increased their tax rates, which is why city staff recommended canceling it for now.
“This would be a substantial hit to the city and citizens,” City Manager Bill Yenne said.
The other two issues on the May 2 ballot — changing the city charter to allow 18-year-olds to serve on council and electing council members and a mayor — are delayed until Nov. 3. The same council will remain in place until then.
Council members made these decisions by teleconference Friday morning, though Councilman Buster Buell could not attend.
“This is a first for me,” Mayor Bob Sipple said. “We got through it, we got it done.”
The highest-ticket items included in the bond propositions were $11.5 million of drainage improvements on Moss, Chestnut and Wisteria streets and Palm Lane, a $9 million city hall expansion and a $3.5 million animal control facility.
“We decided it would be best (to cancel) because this is a hard time economically for everybody and we did not want to burden them,” Sipple said.
There will be a new council in November and the current council felt it was best for those elected to decide what’s best at that time, he said.
Items in the bond proposal are needed, but any emergencies will be properly addressed, Sipple said.
The current Lake Jackson City Hall has been in place since 1978 and expanded to its current size in 1988, according to the bond packet. The $9 million bond project would remodel 15,000 square feet of city hall and add 17,000 feet through an expansion and second story addition.
There are people working in closets in City Hall, Sipple said.
“They’ve put up with it for a long time and it is coming apart at the seams … but they’re an extraordinary resource, they’ll make it work,” he said.
Another priority in Lake Jackson is development of the 987-acre Alden subdivision. The last time the land was this close to being developed, the 2008 housing crisis hit, but city leaders do not think this will be a repeat.
“Certainly what is going on today has impacted everything and it is impacting that,” Sipple said. “I think it will go forward.”
The process between developers and city staff, which Yenne previously estimated would take about a year, will likely be pushed back six months, Sipple said.
But in the meantime, they’ve resolved most of the sticking points, he said.
“We’ve worked out virtually all the issues,” Sipple said. “I think it’s a positive event and it will go forward.”
The public hearings will be pushed back as city staff doesn’t want anyone getting sick, Yenne said.
“We are hoping to delay it until June or July, then in the interim, we want to work back and forth between our staff and theirs to resolve as many of the issues as possible,” Yenne said.
Developer Jim Noteware did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
