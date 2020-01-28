The ladies of the Angleton High School Varsity Treble Choir are nervous. They’ve put on some big performances before, but this is something else.
“It’s like the equivalent of making All-State. It’s a big deal. It’s a very big deal,” senior Morgan White said. “We just perform in front of thousands of people judging everything about us. Judging our looks, our singing abilities, our choir director, the way he dresses, everything.”
They’re headed to the Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention. The TMEA consists of more than 11,000 school music educators working to promote excellence in band, orchestra, vocal, elementary and college musical education. The annual meet-up runs Feb. 12 through 15 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio and draws music students and professionals from all over Texas, plus many from other parts of the country, said Supervisor of Choral Activities Tony Stewart.
“This is the biggest conference in the state of Texas. It’s also the largest music education conference in the world. It floats around about 30,000 attendees every year,” Stewart said. “It’s massive.”
It’s not easy to enter, either. Choirs submitted multiple videos of 2018 and 2019 performances for the judges to review, and only two high school treble choirs in the state were chosen to perform. Stewart described it as the highest achievement an ensemble can reach.
“It’s the first time in the history of Angleton ISD that any performing ensemble has been invited to TMEA, not just choir but any of our music ensembles. It’s very, very rare,” he said. “It was about 10 years ago Brazoswood Band got this recognition, and of anything in our area that was the most recent thing.”
He said the choir members have been working like crazy all year, polishing their music for the big performance. They practice at least two hours each day, working on the 25-minute concert over and over.
“Mr. Stewart has prepared us a lot and I’m very grateful toward him for that, because he teaches us how to sing properly all the different languages that we’re singing. We have to learn how to say a certain word, to use a certain vowel shape for that word,” junior Ana Montealegre said.
The concert consists of contemporary music from the 20th and 21st century in an array of different languages and styles. The performance incorporates Bulgarian, Hebrew, Old English and Latin. It’s a tough combination, but they’re making it work.
“It just shows what a mature group of girls they are and (how) capable, not just talented,” Associate Choir Director Elaina Perez said. “The level of dedication and maturity they have to their art form is extremely tremendous.”
That’s not to say they aren’t talented, she explained. It’s just that the choir members have reached beyond mere talent into the kind of achievements only reached through dedication and hard work.
In addition to singing with their invited Angleton honor choir, two students, Nidia Guevara-Nolasco and Mia Mintz, recently made All-State Choir and will rehearse and perform with other All-State singers in separate concerts during the convention. Angleton has not had multiple all-state honorees in choir since 1972.
Now, the whole ensemble will show their skill at the TMEA, making history for Angleton.
