ANGLETON — Residents looking for a way to properly dispose of their old electronics can do so through the annual Residential Electronics Recycling event.
The event, which is free for residents, will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 South Downing St. in Angleton.
“If we continue to treat the items that we have … as something that is going to take up space on Earth, the best way to do it is to not throw it away,” said Jamae Bowman, president of Keep Brazoria County Beautiful Association. “It is to process it into something else that is useful.”
Electronic devices contain toxins, which, if not properly disposed of, could get into the groundwater and become dangerous to both people and the environment, Bowman said. By disposing of devices at the event, residents can safely discard their old electronics, which can then be reused, recycled and kept out of the waste stream altogether.
Some of the items accepted include computers, desktop printers, laptops, cable boxes, hard drives, cell phones and iPads.
The event began in 2009, when TV broadcasters switched from analog to digital signals, leading to the appearance of TVs on the sides of the road, Bowman said. Keep Brazoria County Beautiful Association wanted to provide a way to recycle those electronics and hosted its first recycling event that year.
“We got an excess of 90,000 pounds of electronics,” Bowman said. “It was a stunning success.”
Over the course of 10 years, the organization estimates the annual event has collected about a million pounds of recyclable waste.
“When you take a product and can remove the harmful chemicals from it, why not do that and save landfill space for things you cannot do it with?” Bowman said.
With landfills filling up with more trash, Pct. 1 Commissioner Dude Payne said, now is a good time to donate old electronics, which then go to a reputable company.
CompuCycle, a Houston-based recycling company, will take the recyclable electronics to refurbish and recycle them safely and securely, Payne said.
The sponsors for the recycling event this year are Freeport LNG, Dow, BASF, Brazoria County and CAER.
“People talk about just throwing (electronics) away instead of recycling (them),” Bowman said. “Well, there really is no away. You are just trading one place for another place. That place may be in a landfill or a ditch, but it is not away.”
