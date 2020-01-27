Heart break and grief have flowed through Los Angeles and the sports communities of the world after the death of 41-year-old Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Sunday in a helicopter crash.
From old Los Angeles teammates like Shaquille O’Neil and Derek Fisher, current players like LeBron James and athletes, media members and people around the world have expressed their shock and tears of sorrow.
Bryant didn’t just impact the world through sports, but showed everyone a work ethic that has been engraved as “Mamba Mentality”. It’s a mentality that transcends sports that can go into anything you do, to be the best you can be at your craft and then some. Growing up in the 1990s, I saw the end of Michael Jordan’s reign that led to the beginning of Bryant’s. He wasn’t someone I liked as a fan because he and the Lakers dismantled the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2001 NBA Finals, beating my favorite player, Allen Iverson.
Ever since, I was always against Kobe winning more titles but I always respected him as one of the greatest players to ever play the game as a five-time NBA champion. His mindset and determination to dominate his opponent were unmatched in his era and he exemplified the meaning of striving for perfection.
His passing is a pain that transcends basketball because of the mentor and pioneer he became for others across the landscape of sports and other walks of life. Whether it was in film, winning an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film, to mentoring his daughter Gianna, who passed away with him the crash, or being the loving father figure he displayed for the world to see.
It hurts. And it’s going to hurt for a while, but while it hurts, life moves on. Bryant once said in an interview, “Have a good time, enjoy life. Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving, you have to keep going. Put one foot in front of the other, smile and keep on rolling.”
And even though that’s easy to say, it exemplifies what Bryant has done his whole life. When people say “it’s easier said than done” Bryant did the hard things. He did what nobody else wanted to do. The long hours, the repetition after repetition to perfect his craft, the never say die attitude — that’s what made him into the person we’ve witnessed for so many years and I hope we can all take that with us as we cherish what he’s taught and never forget.
He is nothing short of a legend, role model and father figure that we’ve had the pleasure of being introduced to and I hope when the sorrow subsides his positive impact will never be forgotten. Mamba Mentality lives forever.
