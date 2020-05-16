Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta described the lack of new positive cases in Pearland’s Windsong Care Center as a satisfying result.
“I am pleased that we haven’t had any cases in Windsong the last couple of days,” Sebesta said. “That’s a good sign.”
The facility reported 26 positive cases, including 23 among residents. Its last positive results came in Tuesday.
In the Tuscany Village Skilled Care in Pearland, another resident tested positive for COVID-19 who did not appear on the county dashboard, Administrator Cecil Barcelo Jr. said.
The first patient was retested and received a negative test after being announced as positive Thursday, Barcelo Jr. said.
“We will conduct a third just to be sure,” he said. “We will still quarantine them just to be safe.”
The home has set up nine private suites for quarantining purposes in a separate unit with entry and exit points, Barcelo Jr. said.
“Of the original 252 tests administered, we are awaiting results of 11. No staff has tested positive,” a Tuscany Village news release said.
Clute also reported another confirmed case of COVID-19, according to a city news release.
The county was unaware of the positives because private state labs haven’t sent in the paperwork, Sebesta said,
“The flow is sometimes slow,” Sebesta said. “When we get it, that’s when we put it down.”
Nine positive tests for COVID-19 came into the county Friday afternoon.
“Today and yesterday were better comparatively than Wednesday,” Sebesta said. “They have been better.”
Sweeny also recorded its first probable case in a 20- to 29-year-old woman. Two Alvin woman, one her 20s and one in her 30s, and a Pearland woman in her 30s also tested positive.
A West Columbia boy younger than 10, Angleton men in their 20s and 30s and a Pearland man in his 40s were other male residents to contract the virus.
Angleton’s Scott Unit added an inmate in his 20s, according to county numbers.
The county also recorded five recoveries.
Brazoria County now has 721 total cases of COVID-19 with 331 active, 376 recovered, five probable and nine that have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Clute extends halt to recycling pickup
While heavy trash pickup resumed two weeks ago, Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said the city cannot resume recycling collection because of ongoing contractual obligations.
“Despite residents’ concerns, unfortunately, we cannot offer recycling at this point,” he said. “The city is negotiating with our solid waste operators, so we are not able to resume recycling at this time.”
Snipes looks forward to better news in the coming weeks.
