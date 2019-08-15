Center Stages 75 Center Stages will celebrate 75 years in the community with scholarships for volunteers. When: 6 p.m. Saturday Where: Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. Cost: Free Info: Call the center at 979-265-7661.
CLUTE — Reaching 75 years is a big milestone and Brazosport Center Stages will celebrate that accomplishment this weekend, highlighting the last seven decades and its upcoming 2019-20 season.
The celebration starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. The night will be a combination of Center Stage’s annual business meeting followed by an awards ceremony with live entertainment.
Saturday’s entertainment will consist of musical numbers from shows “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” and “Shrek The Musical,” and scholarships will be awarded to seniors who are involved with the center.
She is thrilled for the special awards that will be given out to volunteers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, Brazosport Center Stages board member Becky Gore-LaRoche said.
“I guess you could call it a mini-Academy Awards night,” she said. “We just look at it as an opportunity to honor our volunteers.”
When the public comes to watch a show, they see the actors on stage but it takes many volunteers off stage who don’t get any recognition, Gore-LaRoche said.
“They are sort of our unsung heroes,” she said. “There are so many people behind the scenes.”
She has been involved with Center Stages herself and she is looking forward to the many great shows in the upcoming season, including “Peter Pan” and “The Miracle Worker,” said Patty Sayes, the Center for the Arts and Sciences director of communications.
“It is just so exciting,” she said. “The ones I enjoy doing are musicals. It is just so much fun through the years. It is just fun to see all the different parts of it and how it has evolved throughout the years.”
It is a huge deal to reach 75 years in the Brazosport community and it will be an enjoyable celebration of past productions and the upcoming 2019-20 season, Gore-LaRoche said.
“We are honoring the past and the future,” she said.
For information, call the Center at 979-265-7661.
