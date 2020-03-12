CLUTE
Brazosport Center Stages theater team has produced hundreds of shows during its time of operation, providing countless hours of entertainment to attendees. But as actors begin to age, there are fewer roles for them.
In February, Brazosport Center Stages debuted its first Way Past Prime Time theater workshop, a program for people 55 and older to experience theater without the memorization of lines or any strenuous movements.
“This is our very first workshop. The plan is to do workshops like this three or four times a year,” co-director Jean Warren said. “Several of us at The Center had been talking about this idea for two or three years; however, it is not a unique idea. Doing senior theater workshops is a national movement.”
Warren was unsure people would sign up for the workshop when it was announced.
“The workshop filled up. We are happy to have as many people that want to be a part of it,” Warren said.
The plays will be performed as “reader’s theater,” where the actors will have their scripts in hand and there will be no demanding movements.
“We found a lot of people who used to be in theater wanted to continue but they didn’t trust their memory anymore. That’s why we chose ‘reader’s theater,’” Warren said. “A lot of people in our group said they always wanted to do this.”
The 55 and older age group has some of the most limited opportunities in other productions.
“There aren’t a whole lot of parts for older people so we were looking for that demographic,” Warren said.
There is a mix of those in the workshop between those with previous experience and some completely new, Warren said.
“I have never participated in theater before, this is my first time,” Tharon Tanner said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s been a lot of fun with some great people. It’s so rewarding.”
In contrast, Rutger Wilson has been doing performing arts for over 40 years.
“I took a little break from theater but I’m easing back into it, I wanted to get my feet wet again,” Wilson said. “It’s been a pleasure to be here and to see the advancements of everyone. I want to keep doing this as long as I can. It’s my home.”
Although the workshop teaches dramatic elements, participants also can learn transferable life skills, Warren said.
“From the first meeting to now, I would say the apprehension is gone,” she said. “They’re happy to be in front of people and talk to people. That was also a motive, sometimes as you get older you start to feel invisible and don’t speak up for yourself. We’ve been working on projection and articulation so they can talk to somebody without feeling nervous.”
There will be two performances at the end of the seven-week workshop, at 7:30 p.m. March 20 and 2:30 p.m. March 21. Tickets are $5 at the door.
