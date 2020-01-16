LAKE JACKSON — The man who robbed First Convenience Bank inside Walmart had a getaway driver and slightly different clothing than first described, according to evidence gathered by Lake Jackson police.
Investigators obtained video footage from the bank and were following leads Wednesday, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, a man walked into the bank and handed the teller a note indicating “this was a robbery,” Lankford said. The teller complied without any objections, he said.
“She was fearful of there being a weapon,” Lankford said.
Though no weapon was seen, the man’s mannerisms and having his hands in his pockets scared the teller, he said.
The culprit got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, Lankford said.
The robber is a white man who is “on the shorter side,” meaning definitely shorter than 6 feet, Lankford said. He is believed to have a small frame, he said.
The video shows him wearing a black ball cap with sunglasses on top of the hat, a black or dark-colored zip-up jacket and jeans, the sergeant said.
Video showed the man getting into the back of a dark-colored SUV, which means someone else drove, Lankford said. The video does not show the person driving, so no description of them is available, he said.
Investigators have not determined the exact color, make or model of the SUV, Lankford said. He did not have pictures to release to the public as of Wednesday afternoon, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Jackson police at 979-415-2700.
