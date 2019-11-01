SURFSIDE BEACH — Weekends at the beach are cherished memories for many residents of Brazoria County, which is why it’s so important to keep the beaches clean, members of the Save Our Beach Association said.
In an effort to help those efforts and support the Save Our Beach Association, the organization is hosting its Treasures By the Sea and Fly By Kite Show fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach.
“(The Save Our Beach Association) is a nonprofit in Surfside that’s dedicated to maintaining the beach and (fighting) erosion issues, and so Treasures By The Sea will raise money by renting booths out to vendors,” board member Rob Booth said.
The event is a local effort, which is more than five years in the making, Booth said.
With local vendors coming out to showcase their baked goods, works of art, beach-themed decor and more, all funds will go to the nonprofit group and be used to gather Christmas trees to support the stabilization of dunes and keep the beaches clean.
“This is really our only fundraiser we have,” Save Our Beach Association President Greg Bisso said. “It’s our only fundraiser we have to help fortify our dunes. All that money that we raise from that one event goes directly back to our beaches.”
Bisso emphasized that if the event could raise $10,000, it would be a huge success.
“That would be fantastic. That would put us way ahead for this year,” Bisso said.
With Surfside Beach being a popular spot for vacationers throughout Southeast Texas, the group wants to ensure the stretch of coastline will be taken care of for years to come.
“There is a problem of erosion (on the beach),” Booth said. “We’re a group that tries to fill in some gaps the government can’t do. We help maintain and replenish the beach. One of the things we sponsor is volunteers who drive down the beach and hand out garbage bags, which has increased the cleanliness of the beach.”
The fundraiser is also a fun way for families to spend their Saturday afternoon and pick up some homemade candies or crafts in addition to activities for kids.
“We have a whole cross-section of vendors,” Booth said. “We have some people selling peanut brittle, other people are selling arts and crafts. Some of our vendors have been coming back to us for years. And the weather’s gonna be beautiful.”
The event will feature a flying kite demonstration which will be a fun touch to the rest of the day, organizers said.
The nonprofit also hopes enough funds will be raised to start planting vegetation for the dunes to ensure their livelihood.
“We also go out and buy vegetation to plant and put in the dunes,” Bisso said. “One of our goals is to raise our own plant vegetation for the dunes … and that’s all gonna be our growing area. It’s gonna be a coastal nursery so we can start our own vegetation.”
