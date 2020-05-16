A Sweeny boy younger than 10 years old was one of three probable cases announced by Brazoria County officials Saturday afternoon.
The other two probable cases are a Sweeny man in his 30s, and a West Columbia woman in her 60s.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who are confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus.
More information from the Texas Department of State Health Services about the definition of “probable” cases can be found at www.brazoriacountytx.gov/DSHSCaseDef.
County officials also announced four recoveries and new three confirmed cases, one of which is a man in his 40s confined to Rosharon’s Darrington Unit. A Pearland woman in her 60s and a Freeport man at least 80 years old make up the rest of Saturday’s confirmed new cases.
With the addition of the new numbers, Brazoria County now has a total of 727 reported cases, 331 of which are confirmed and 380 of which have recovered. Nine people have died from COVID-19, and 7 cases remain listed as probable.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
