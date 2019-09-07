LAKE JACKSON — The $1 million check given last December wasn’t the first time MEGlobal helped fund students’ education at Brazosport College. Freeport Site Leader Scott Daigle’s daughters benefited from the school by taking dual-credit courses while they were in high school.
The donation and the Daigle family’s involvement showed the importance Brazosport College plays in the future of MEGlobal and its workers, company and college officials said Friday.
“As MEGlobal, we wanted to invest in education and what we want to do was something that could help kids and young adults continue their education,” Daigle said.
That college recognized MEGlobal’s $1 million investment by making its name a permanent fixture on the campus during a ceremony Friday morning.
“We are honored today to be able to name our student pavilion the MEGlobal Student Pavilion, and this is in recognition of the tremendous gift that the company gave to our foundation,” Brazosport College President Millicent Valek said. “That gift will provide scholarship dollars to BISD students taking dual credit courses at the college.”
The company’s donation funded the College Now endowment, allowing the school to provide student scholarships from the interest earned off the initial investment, Valek said.
“It’s the gift that keeps on giving,” she said.
The gift will continue to give to the company as well, MEGlobal President Remesh Ramachandran said, because students who attend classes at Brazosport College may consider a career with the company.
By investing in the college, MEGlobal is investing in the community, the future and memories, he said. The MEGlobal Student Pavilion is the perfect place for students to make lasting memories, Ramachandran said.
“Pleasant memories and the most interesting relationships usually start in the student pavilion,” Ramachandran said, as people in the audience smiled.
The unveiling of the MEGlobal Student Pavilion monument sign right outside the doors of the building drew applause from the crowd. The partnership between the college and MEGlobal has been nothing but positive, Valek said.
MEGlobal is part of a joint venture owned by Dow Chemical and Public Investment Company of Kuwait. It produces ethylene glycol, which is used to make water bottles, polyester fabric and other products, Ramachandran said.
The company just completed construction of its $1 billion facility in Freeport, its first plant in the United States. A ribbon-cutting is planned for Monday afternoon.
“Our company is proof that when you bring different cultures, countries and perspectives together, you build a model for the future,” Ramachandran said. “We also know that Brazosport College is a pioneer in building a workforce for the future needs of Texas and the world, and so we are incredibly proud to have our name associated with such a place.”
