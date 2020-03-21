A firearm won’t protect someone from the coronavirus, but it will protect them from someone seeking to take advantage of the crisis, local dealers and buyers said in explaining why sales of weapons and ammo have jumped in recent days.
Firearms shops including AJC Sports Shop in Clute have seen massive increases in sales over the last few days, its owner said, and delayed background checks indicate the trend is statewide.
Lake Jackson resident James Ellis was shopping Friday for more ammunition for his AR-15 and .380 handgun in order to handle any out-of-control situation that could develop.
“We want to be able to protect ourselves during these unknown times,” Ellis said. “When food and water are scarce, people will want to take from other people who have it.”
Ellis has seen and heard that many people nearby have lost jobs and worries about what desperate actions some might take.
“People won’t be able to pay their bills and could resort to stealing,” Ellis said. “When people lose their livelihood and their income, anarchy could set in. It is always better to err on the side of caution.”
William Deno was purchasing a handgun on behalf of his girlfriend.
“She wanted one for protection,” Deno said. “She’s scared of everything going on. She has two babies and she’s out in the country.”
With almost three decades of experience in the firearm industry, AJC Owner Alan Jones couldn’t recall another time where he’s seen some many fresh faces.
“Most that come in here lately are first-time gun buyers,” Jones said. “We are doing six or seven times better business than we usually do per day. We had 60 people in the store Wednesday afternoon at once.”
Jennifer Barthol is one of those first-time gun shoppers.
“This is to protect myself and my family from potentially dangerous people,” Barthol said. “I’m really scared right now.”
When the veteran firearms dealer sees these newer faces, he understands the stress that overwhelms them.
“People want to protect what they have,” Jones said. “These first-time buyers are scared right now. I’ve seen customers distracted by their Ring doorbell videos, checking if anyone is breaking into their house.”
All buyers have undergone background checks, but while the process is usually three business days, many have been delayed for up to 28 days, Jones said.
Handguns can be purchased only by Texas residents while long guns can be purchased by Texas residents and out-of-state citizens whose state complies with long gun laws, Jones said.
Background checks are only good for 30 days, Jones said.
“The background checks are delayed because the system is overwhelmed,” Jones said “The system has been broken because some of these cities have closed. I still have orders from January I can’t give out yet.”
People with concealed handgun licenses from any state will not have to undergo a background check under Texas law.
Many gun retailers like Academy have issued a three unit max per customer for purchase. AJC has a one unit per gun rule.
AJC is balancing its profit from the increased local sales against the losses of not participating in gun shows, Jones said
Brazoria County had 10 positive cases of COVID-19 Friday evening.
