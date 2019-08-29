ANGLETON — Southside Elementary students can count on starting their day with a full stomach and clear mind thanks to the school’s implementation of breakfast in the classroom for every student, school officials said.
While all students in the district can receive free breakfast and lunch, educators at Southside Elementary said students weren’t always taking advantage of it, and in turn, the staff noticed a decline in the kids’ focus.
“Over 80 percent of students come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds,” Principal Jerri McNeill said of her school. “They have more trouble focusing if they’re hungry.”
The opportunity to eat breakfast in the classroom is not only a way to improve learning and focusing, but it also allows teachers and students to bond in a way that starts the day out right, McNeill said.
“This is helping build relationships. The students can sit and share a meal together,” McNeill said. “They’re more likely to take it if it’s right there. We have really more kids participating. There’s a lot of research that goes behind (this method).”
Eating together in a classroom also promotes emotional support, which enables students to learn and thrive, Child Nutrition Director Amy Anderson said.
Anderson brought the idea to McNeill and Southside Elementary school officials after learning about the benefits of eating meals in the classroom.
“It’s important for all children to start the day with breakfast,” Anderson said. “It was just making sure that all children started off the day with a meal. Teachers are building really good relationships with the children as well.”
McNeill also emphasized that kids who are fed are more focused.
“What we’re able to do is if kids choose to take a breakfast, it’ll have three items, and if they don’t want something, they put it in a share bin, and throughout the day, kids are able to take a snack,” McNeill said. “The kids all love it.”
The share bin is one of the ways the school is making sure no student goes hungry.
Additionally, Southside Elementary is also a part of the Backpack Buddies program in partnership with the Brazoria County Dream Center. The backpacks are filled with items to ensure children have enough to eat when they’re not at school.
“A volunteer from the Center comes and fills backpacks and they’re sent home each home Friday,” McNeill said. “We have a list of students who participate and they get a backpack to take home filled with non-perishable items.”
The school has also partnered with Brighter Bites, a Houston-based organization that aims to send fresh produce to families who may not otherwise be able to afford it, McNeill said.
Eight Fridays in both the fall and spring, Brighter Bites representatives come to the school with bags of produce and recipes cards, which are given to families who apply for the program, McNeill said.
And while the food programs help to alleviate some stressors students might experience, McNeill said the emphasis is on overall care and education.
“We’re trying to make sure our kids are 100 percent focused on learning,” McNeill said.
