B razoswood High School senior Diana Blackhurst has struggled with severe anxiety and depression throughout her young life, but she continued to show up.
To help others who have the same struggles, she created Safe Haven, Brazoswood’s first mental health-focused club.
This earned her a $500 Show Up Award on Thursday, a prize for her character from the Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation.
Shannon Whitley created the nonprofit foundation to honor her late husband, Taylor Whitley, a former Texas A&M and NFL football player who suffered an untimely death from heart disease. Taylor Whitley’s motto was “Show up. Give a flip. Repeat.”
The foundation’s purpose is to reward young people in the Brazosport community for doing just that.
“Showing up is the extraordinary act of kindness or service that puts someone else above yourself,” Shannon Whitley told Diana Blackhurst’s class while surprising her with an oversized check Thursday.
“People like you are the ones who change the world.”
The foundation waited until the high school’s mental health awareness week to award Blackhurst, though Brazoswood Intervention Counselor Sara Eddy had nominated her months earlier.
The counselor has known Blackhurst since she was in second grade at Bess Brannen Elementary, where Eddy also worked, she said.
Eddy went to work at Brazoswood and saw that the little girl she once knew was now going through the tedious process of creating a brand new club at the school, Eddy said. Blackhurst jumped through many hoops and was persistent about making it happen, the counselor said.
“I think she saw that some kids were suffering from severe depression,” Eddy said. “There is a need.”
Safe Haven is a place where students can talk to each other rather than adults, she said.
“I saw the need in myself,” Blackhurst said. “I wanted to create an environment where people could go to kids like themselves.”
Blackhurst’s anxiety and depression resulted in her being in and out of hospitals during high school, she said. What got her through it all was the treatment she got in those hospitals and that others have suffered through the same thing and made it, Blackhurst said.
The mental health officer for Brazosport ISD also was instrumental in helping, said Diana’s mother, Holly Blackhurst, along with the licensed professional counselors the district now has.
“I’m proud and I think she’s found her calling,” Holly Blackhurst said.
Blackhurst plans to put her Show Up money toward college, but she hasn’t yet decided where she will go next year, she said. What she has is decided is she wants to be a therapist and help other kids like herself.
