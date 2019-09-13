ANGLETON — Angleton ISD will begin full-day pre-kindergarten classes starting for the 2020 school year, Assistant Superintendent Adam Stephens said.
Because of bills passed by the 86th Texas Legislature, including House Bill 3, all state pre-K programs can no longer operate as half days, he said.
Previously, the early education program was running at Central Elementary but beginning next year, all elementary schools will have a pre-K class, Stephens said.
“It’s been extremely positive, something the community wants,” Stephens said. “The biggest change we’re going to experience as a district, right now all our stuff is housed at one school. Next year, each elementary will have a pre-K class.”
Stephens added that switching the program to all-day is something the district was thinking about for a while and now they’re looking into hiring more teachers to fill the program’s needs.
“We’ve already begun the process of vetting classrooms and making sure we have adequate space,” Stephens said. “We’re already beginning the process of hiring some teachers as early in the process as possible, even with a January, February time frame.”
Lindsey Waguespack, a second-year pre-K teacher, said she thinks adding a full-day program will benefit the entire pre-K community.
“I feel like it gives them more of a real good start to school,” Waguespack said. “It gives them that foundation of going all day and it’s also good for parents to know their child is learning all day. It benefits both.”
Waguespack added that, as a teacher, she feels like she will be able to develop stronger relationships with the students and their families by only having one class as opposed to two half-day classes.
As one of the eight pre-K teachers at Central Elementary, Waguespack said she looks forward to adding new staff and bringing the program to all elementary schools.
The state-funded early school program is available to low-income and limited English-speaking families who are eligible, Stephens said.
There will also be other provisions that allow students into the pre-kindergarten classes such as if they’re in foster care or are military families, Stephens added.
The 4- and 5-year-old students are additionally benefited by being able to experience a full day of structure and learn how to use the time to develop important skills, Waguespack said.
“It gives them a jump start,” she said. “I think they do really well.”
The community also responded positively to the announcement of the change, Stephens said.
“We’re really looking forward to the impact it’ll have,” Stephens said. “There are volumes of research to support that early education is extremely positive.”
