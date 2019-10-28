When community organizations work to benefit one another, they can have an impact that reaches beyond Brazoria County.
This year, the Angleton Rotary Club is working to benefit Military Moms & Wives of Brazoria County by holding a care package supply drive that will run through Nov. 8.
“We decided to do a supply drive for them because they’re still lacking supplies for Christmas care packages,” said Breah Knape, club service chairwoman for Angleton Rotary. Angleton Rotary has selected Military Moms & Wives to be its club service project for October and part of November, she said.
Angleton Rotary has been supporting Military Moms & Wives for a while, Rotary member Patty Swords said. Traditionally, Rotary supported them by letting them raise money at Rotary’s spring fundraiser, so Military Moms & Wives wouldn’t have to have their own fundraiser, she said. This year, Rotary decided to do something extra, she said.
After reaching out to the organization to find out which items they need most, Knape listed them on the supply drive flyer. Items include assorted Nature’s Valley snack bars, 120-count boxes of Slim Jims and drink mixes that can be added to bottles of water.
Not much progress has been made on donations yet, Knape said.
To make things easier for everyone, donation drop-off locations are scattered throughout the community. Each location should have wrapped boxes with flyers on them to let people know about the supply drive, Knape said.
There will also be a donation box at Angleton High School’s Trunk or Treat event, sponsored by the AHS Interact Club, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re really proud that we can find new ways to support them and the soldiers they work so hard to help,” Swords said of Military Moms & Wives. “I hope this turns out well, because it really is for a good cause.”
“Christmas is the hardest time of year for our American heroes,” said Mary Moreno, founder and director of Military Moms & Wives of Brazoria County. When you’re donating, you’re sharing your holiday with those heroes, she said. It’s about giving, and that’s what the holidays are about, she said.
Military Moms & Wives will be shipping out probably over 2,500 care packages in the first or second week of December, Moreno said. Some will go to soldiers who are from Brazoria County, but “they’re going out to men and women from all over the United States.”
Those care packages have the ability to make a real difference for the heroes that receive them. Navy veteran and Brazoria County native Justin Gambino was in Iraq in 2007 when he received a care package from the organization. “That was a moment in my life where I just felt lost,” he said of his deployment. “Here I am, far from home in Iraq, in a war zone, and I receive a care package from Military Moms & Wives. I just felt so loved.”
Just as those care packages make a difference for the soldiers, the community’s involvement in this supply drive will make a difference for Military Moms & Wives and their ability to serve the men and women who are serving overseas.
“It takes all of us,” Moreno said. “It’s really important for our community to know that we as Americans need not to forget about these men and women who are out there fighting for our freedom. We do it for them.”
