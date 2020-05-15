An outbreak at Pearland’s Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center overshadowed the county’s lowest daily count of new COVID-19 cases this month.
The resident was a woman between the ages of 70 and 79.
Personal Protective Equipment was provided to all residents and employees while officials attempt to contain the spread, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“Everybody has been tested so we are waiting for the results,” Sebesta said.
While the county waits, the Windsong Care Center has seen downticks in positive cases for the past couple of days.
Windsong Care Center in Pearland was the first nursing facility to report positive tests last week, bringing the risks seen at other care facilities into Brazoria County for the first time. It has seen 26 cases — 23 residents and three employees — and one resident death.
“We haven’t had many come from Windsong the past few days, so that’s good,” Sebesta said. “We had a good day and I’m glad of it.”
Representatives from Tuscany Village could not be reached Thursday afternoon.
In regards to the testing, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services recorded 5,952 tests Thursday. Sebesta ensures that the number “is definitely higher” than the one presented, he said.
The county also reported nine recoveries Thursday.
The county now has 712 residents to contract COVID-19 with 328 confirmed, 371 recovered, four probable and nine that have died.
“We had 24 yesterday and two today,” Sebesta said. “We will see what tomorrow brings.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Sweeny ISD reschedules graduation ceremony
At the request of graduating seniors, Sweeny ISD changed its graduation date from June 12 to May 29 at Bulldog Stadium.
Students answered a survey last week with the majority wanting the closer date, Superintendent Tory Hill said.
Ceremonies will begin at 8 p.m. and are expected to last about two hours.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.