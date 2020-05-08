ANGLETON — Brazoria County reached eight COVID-19 related fatalities with county’s third prisoner death Thursday.
“I hate to see any death,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “Thoughts and prayers to the inmate’s family.”
The Stringfellow inmate in his 50s was among 21 Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisoners the county reported testing positive Thursday.
Angleton’s Scott Unit led the case count with eight inmates, four in their 40s, two in their 50s and one in their 60s and 20s becoming sick. Rosharon’s Terrell unit had seven inmates test positive; three in their 60s and two in their 30s and 40s.
Darrington unit added an inmate in his 40s while Brazoria’s Clemens unit added two prisoners in their 20s.
Only four of the county’s 25 new cases were outside of confinement. Three Pearland men, two in their 30s and one in his 20s and a Manvel woman in her 20s tested positive, according to county data.
“The numbers have been better the last week for sure, besides the prison numbers,” Sebesta said.
The county passed 600 reported cases at 613 residents to test positive. The county had 16 recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 319 people; 286 cases remain active.
The county’s next major announcement would likely follow any incoming news from the governor’s office, Sebesta said.
“We are on the same line as the general public,” he said.
As more businesses — including tanning, nail and hair salons — can reopen their doors today, Sebesta wants residents to educate and read up on protocols.
“Each individual needs to become familiar with those standards to protect people,” Sebesta said. “They post their state agencies, so if they see their practices aren’t in line, let them know what you witnessed.”
Residents need to continue being safe and not forget guidelines and recommendations preached over the last six to eight weeks, Sebesta said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
