Police were allowing students and staff back into Clute Intermediate at 2:15 p.m. today.
They had evacuated the Brazosport ISD school and swept it for a shooter after what school officials believe to be a false alarm.
Police feel confident there was no shooter or shooting. There were no injuries.
"No student has been hurt, no student has been injured, there was no active shooter," an officer on scene told those waiting outside. "No one has been stabbed, beat hurt or punched."
A mother told the Clute Intermediate School principal that her daughter, who does not attend the school, saw a report of an active shooter on social media, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
Out of “an abundance of caution,” police evacuated the school and were sweeping each room at about 2 p.m., he said.
Parents are directed to the church across the street from the school.
