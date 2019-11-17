ANGLETON
A little bit of magic descended on Angleton High School this weekend when fairy tale characters popped out of books and movies for an afternoon with local children.
The Angleton High School Choir hosted its annual Princess Tea Party for the princes and princesses of Brazoria County on Saturday. Children were invited to Angleton High School for cookies, punch and a chance to meet their favorite Disney characters.
The annual event functions as a fundraiser for the choir during which members take on the roles of iconic characters from films and books. Children have the opportunity to watch a royal processional, hear a special song performance and participate in a meet and greet where they can get an autograph and photo with the princes and princesses.
But not all characters could claim royalty. Characters at the event also included Dorothy from “Wizard of Oz,” Mary Poppins, the three Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus,” and Woody, Jessie and Mr. Potato Head from “Toy Story.”
Children were encouraged to dress up in costume, and dozens of children and their families attended both the morning and afternoon sessions. Tiaras and wands were appropriately available for attendees.
Michelle Bolton, a teacher at Westside Elementary, brought her granddaughter Emma, 3, dressed in a flower girl dress to meet the characters.
“We came because she likes princesses,” Bolton said. “She likes seeing all of them.”
The song performance incorporated music from “Moana,” “Brave,” “Mulan,” “Tangled” and “Hercules” and gave choir members a chance to show off their talents for the children, some of whom danced and sang along.
The highlight of the event is the meet and greet with the characters, and they do it mainly for the kids, said choir director Tony Stewart. This is his 11th year as choir director, and he’s been involved with this event since it began, he said.
Rather than trying to meet a fundraising goal, it’s more about the outreach in the community, he said, with a hope that kids find it magical, real and fun.
Parent volunteer Lorie Dominguez shared that sentiment.
“It’s a great community outreach,” she said.
While the choir is not trying to meet a monetary goal, the event still functions as a fundraiser. Some of the funds brought in might be put toward the choir’s March trip to New York, where they will see two Broadway shows and have the opportunity to participate in a clinic hosted by one of those shows, Booster Club President Chrystal Johnson said. Other funds will be put toward next year’s Princess Tea Party, including buying more costumes.
“This started out as a show choir event, and it’s just kind of blossomed into a whole choir event,” Johnson said.
This year, they bought more male costumes, which gave the boys more of a chance to get involved, she said.
Even the boys were dancing and getting into it before the event began, Johnson said.
Next year, they hope to be able to better incorporate the boys, with crowns and scepters for boys available, and perhaps a more inclusive name, she said.
“The girls really love doing it,” Dominguez said.
