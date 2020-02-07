DANBURY — Not many relationships rival the one developed between fathers and daughters. To celebrate this bond, the Danbury Police Department Citizens Association will host its fourth annual Daddy Daughter Dance.
The dance runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Danbury High School, 5611 First Street. Any dad and daughter pair from the county is welcome to attend.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20. This is one of the primary fundraisers for many local programs.
“We get lots of donations, so the majority of the money we raise goes directly into the Blue Santa program and other community outreach programs for the Danbury Police Department,” said Kim Scott, president of the Danbury Police Department Citizens Association.
Ticket costs cover food, entertainment and a free photo booth.
“We have a dance crew coming in. They’re from Creepy Hollow and they’re going to perform throughout the night,” Scott said. “We’ll also have finger foods and a candy bar where the girls can grab a bag and fill it up.”
Although the tickets are more expensive, the money is going to a good cause Scott said.
“We do cost more than some of the other dances but this is a fundraiser for something that’s very important in our community,” she said. “The last couple of years, we’ve helped many families. We don’t just do Blue Santa presents we give out food, it also supports the blessing box in Danbury.”
Every half hour there will be a door prize drawing and there is something for everyone, Scott said.
“A lot of what I got this year came from organizations like the Houston Astros, the Houston Rockets, the Houston Zoo, Whataburger — lots of places,” Scott said. “We also have community donations for the kids, toys and things of that nature.”
Scott helped start the dance four years ago due to a lack of similar events in the area with the same goal.
“The thing I enjoy the most is watching the dads and daughters have time just to themselves,” she said. “Throughout the evening you’ll notice the dads are reserved or shy, and toward the end of the evening they’re just as silly as their little girls.”
There is no age limit to enter the dance.
“We have from toddlers all the way up to adult daughters with their dads,” Scott said. “We don’t put an age restriction on it. If you’re a dad and a daughter, you’re welcome.”
For information contact Scott at kimmievines@yahoo.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.