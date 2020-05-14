A Terrell Unit inmate in his 60s and a Pearland woman in her 70s were Brazoria County’s only reported new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
This is the lowest daily total of positive cases since April 18, according to county numbers, but follows 24 new cases reported Wednesday.
The county also reported nine recoveries.
The county now has 712 residents to contract COVID-19 with 328 confirmed, 371 recovered, four probable and nine that have died, according to Brazoria County Health Department data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
