People who think they have coronavirus should call ahead and not just show up to a hospital or an emergency room unannounced, Brazoria County Health Department Director Cathy Sbrusch said.
The stern advice given by Sbrusch is how the majority of the country and the county are preparing to combat the global pandemic known as COVID-19. Patients who experience the known symptoms of the coronavirus are recommended to not visit a doctor’s office in efforts to stop the spread. Symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
“Call your physician or provider to see if the test is warranted,” Sbrusch said.
The physician will determine based on symptoms and recent exposures whether a coronavirus test should be administered, Sbrusch said.
Tests are not done in the local hospitals, but medical professionals can usually assess people’s condition over the phone, Sweeny Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Kelly Park said.
“It’s so important to call before you arrive,” Park said. “We cannot risk our staff or patients catching this outbreak.”
Providers and physicians will notify and refer the patient to the health department and the CDC through the National Electronic Database System if any possible contagion occurs, Sbrusch said.
The nearest testing centers are in Houston, and the Brazoria County health officials will direct the patient to them, Park said.
“It’s beyond important to call before you arrive,” Park said. “No facemasks are currently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but if you asked to visit, some doctors will require you to wear one, Sbrusch said
Testing kits are still scarce and will be limited to only the patients deemed worrisome. The sparse number of kits will not be used on the “worried well,” Sbrusch said.
“For what we’ve heard, there is not an increase in testing kits here yet,” Sbrusch said. “I’m hearing some providers currently are out of the kits. People need to know we are not testing just anyone at this point.”
Physicians must collect and transfer the test sample to commercial and state labs, Sbrusch said.
Anyone who visits a lab without a referral will be denied the test, Sbrush said.
Two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Brazoria County, and an investigation by the Brazoria County Health Department is ongoing.
