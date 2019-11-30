ANGLETON — About a dozen volunteers for Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County shuffled busily around a warehouse off Mulberry Street filled with supplies intended for deployed servicemen and women around the world.
Founder Mary Moreno is going on her 18th year of sending care packages overseas, with an increasing number of requests, she said amid the bustle Friday.
Moreno recently received a request for 167 more packages she couldn’t turn down, she said, bringing her December shipment to more than 3,000 boxes.
While some supplies are donated, this year Moreno is asking the public to help with postage.
“We have enough funds right now, but it’ll wipe us out,” Moreno said. “So we’re asking instead of donating supplies if people could donate the price of postage for a box.”
At $14.35 per box, shipping costs more than $40,000, Moreno said. But the box’s value is in letting a member of the military know they are valued and being thought of, she said.
The holidays are especially a time she wants service members to know they are important, Moreno said.
“Come share your Christmas with an American hero,” Moreno said. “It’s about giving back to these men and women.”
Lori Hagemeier, whose son is deployed overseas with the Army, said volunteering with Military Moms is a fulfilling experience. Her son will be one of those receiving a Christmas care package, Hagemeier said.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “Mary has this down to a science and it’s just really fulfilling.”
Anyone is welcome to come volunteer their time as well, Moreno said.
Two volunteers sat at a table diligently filling out U.S. Customs forms for the shipment, which will go out Dec. 10 and 11 from the Clute Post Office, Moreno said.
Members of the public wanting to donate can do so through the nonprofit’s PayPal account at militarymomsandwives.org or by writing a check, Moreno said.
“No donation is too small. Every bit helps,” Moreno said.
Marine Corps veteran and Military Moms volunteer Janell Heathcock taped packages one by one with her granddaughter, saying how much servicemen and women need to feel valued this time of year.
“I think so many of us forget we have so many (service members) overseas,” Heathcock said. “They don’t get these luxuries and it’s just important they know people are thinking about them back home. It’s so important for morale.”
Moreno said anyone wanting to make a monetary donation or volunteer to prepare boxes can come by the Military Moms warehouse, 313 W. Mulberry St. in Angleton, during the day Monday through Wednesday.
