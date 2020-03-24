As it announced another nine newly confirmed cases of coronavirus Tuesday afternoon, Brazoria County officials also highlighted a bright spot in the pandemic — the first person to recover and leave isolation.
The new COVID-19 patients were almost exclusively women — of the nine cases made public Tuesday evening, eight were women. The lone man was a person in his 20s who lives in Pearland.
The other patients are a 40- to 50-year-old Pearland woman, a 40- to 50-year-old Rosharon woman, a 30- to 40-year-old Angleton woman, a 55- to 65-year-old Angleton woman, a 15- to 25-year-old Pearland woman, a 70- to 80-year-old Manvel woman, and two 35- to 45-year-old Pearland women, according to a news release.
Lake Jackson also reported its first positive case earlier Tuesday morning.
Tuesday's reports mark 10 new cases, the most reported in a single day in Brazoria County so far. IN all, the county has received reports of 28 positive tests.
Also Tuesday, one Pearland patient is considered recovered and released from home isolation, the release states.
The others remain in stable condition and are recovering at home.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta announced plans to host another Facebook Live conference Wednesday afternoon. He will announce the time of the conference Wednesday morning.
