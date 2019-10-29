CLUTE
Before Brazosport ISD fourth-graders go to middle school, they take an oath.
Amid cheers, skits and dancing at a pep rally Monday morning, they each pledged to join the CHICKEN Club and remain Cool, Honest, Intelligent, Clear-headed, Keen, Energetic and Not interested in drugs.
The event kicks off Red Ribbon Week for the district, Brazosport ISD Counseling Coordinator Allison Jasso said.
Every fourth-grader in the district is invited because it is their last year in elementary school, Jasso said. They are about to transition to middle school, where they usually experience peer pressure for the first time, she said.
The PALs clubs from Brazoswood and Brazosport high schools used skits to show the younger students the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
One skit showed students drinking and using drugs at a party after their team won a football game. One student passed out from using too many drugs, and another had a Juul, a type of electronic cigarette, explode in her face, PAL student Angie Rios explained to the audience.
These are two reasons to avoid that type of behavior and people who do it, Rios said.
“Don’t believe it if someone says you’re not mature for not drinking — you’re actually more mature,” she said.
Another skit showed a student dying from using a Juul after another student failed to tell the teacher they were using it in class.
Brazoswood PALs wanted to show that even if someone doesn’t do drugs or drink when other people are, they can still get in trouble just by being there, PALs student Jordan Wright said.
“Just avoid it altogether,” she said.
Brazosport teacher Jaime Moreno told the crowd about his experience with alcohol, which he began abusing after his father died of cancer when he was 16, he said.
“This is how I coped with my loss,” Moreno said.
He is not proud of the time he spent drinking and doesn’t remember much of his teenage years, he said. Moreno hung out with an older crowd who didn’t care about his well-being, he said.
He credits the people he surrounded himself with in his early 20s, including his wife, for helping him overcome his alcohol problem.
“I decided I needed to be around people who are better,” Moreno said.
He told the fourth-graders they’ll be faced with a choice at some point. Even if turning down drugs or alcohol seems more difficult in the moment, he urged them to make the right decision and surround themselves with people who want the best for them.
After Monday’s rally, each student is a lifelong member of the CHICKEN Club, Jasso said.
