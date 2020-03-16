Officials from several local school districts reported Monday they will start remote learning, but none ruled out that classes could resume on-site before the end of the school year, depending on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
Online lessons will begin as early as Wednesday in Brazosport ISD, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
The moves come as government officials continue to urge social distancing as a way to combat the spread of the virus COVID-19. The virus has not hit children especially hard so far, but children can carry the virus to older relatives and people with compromised immune systems, for whom it can be fatal.
“While schools are closed, we’re going to offer remote learning opportunities for students,” Massey said. “Also once the school reopens, if any students aren’t able to come to school, or don’t feel comfortable coming to school, we’ll have that remote option for them too.”
Angleton, Brazoria, Columbia-Brazoria, Danbury, and Sweeny schools all will have some kind of distance learning, the duration of which is unknown.
“We are fortunate in Brazosport ISD to be advanced enough in our digital platforms and our digital learning platforms so that we can continue courses among our teachers and students,” Massey said.
Secondary students have already been using the Google Classroom platform, and elementary school students could follow suit.
“Our secondary students have their own individual Chromebooks, so it should be fairly seamless for them,” Massey said. “And we are working on a deployment plan for elementary students.”
Sweeny ISD has a similar plan in place.
“In the coming weeks we do plan to launch our learning management system, which is an online platform to allow our students to access content,” Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill said. “Our teachers will start receiving additional support starting Wednesday in order to allow them to build out that content.”
The Sweeny ISD learning management platform is expected to go live next week. Currently, students in secondary school each have iPads and internet hotspots. The school recently sent a survey to parents of primary school students to determine how many of those students have access to the internet and a computer at home.
“Our technology initiative is called ‘Sweeny Connected’,” Hill said. “We’re going to make sure that all of our students have access if they need access.”
Columbia-Brazoria ISD officials are reaching out to parents and kids in order to determine the best step forward.
“Today was spent making sure that we were planning things appropriately for this week,” CBISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
Angleton ISD is working on setting a plan in motion, and it should be planned by the end of the week, Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“Our goal is to make this situation as comfortable for students and staff as possible,” he said.
In Damon ISD, classes and other “normal district operations” are canceled through April 10, Superintendent David Hayward said Monday.
Plans to deliver instruction and meals to students during the closure still were being developed, he said.
