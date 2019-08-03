LAKE JACKSON — Sex trafficking continues to be a festering issue in the county, but local leaders hope continuing awareness events will stop its spread as more people recognize signs before it’s too late.
The Texas Gulf Coast chapter of Refuge for Women, a nonprofit focused on helping sexual exploitation victims recover, is hosting an awareness event where a panel of experts will speak on human trafficking this week, said Vicki Kirby, director of the organization.
The free event, which will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., will host five area experts who will speak to the community about trafficking.
Kirby said the community is finally getting better about recognizing the issue of trafficking within our county, but anything people can do to raise awareness will benefit the public.
Hilary Sherrer, the communications manager for Houston-based trafficking nonprofit The Landing, said she hopes to bring more awareness to communities outside Houston.
“I think that when there’s anything going on around us, we need to be aware because we could be very naive when things like this,” Sherrer said. “Come into the discussion with a mindset of just learning and be open to hearing a lot of different perspectives that might not be what you’ve heard before,” she said.
A criminal investigator for the Brazoria County District Attorney’s office, Joshua Collins, will also be a part of the event Thursday evening. He hopes to continue to educate the public about signs of human trafficking and who to alert if those signs are noticed, he said.
“The main thing is raising awareness of human trafficking — the difference, the signs, the definition in regards to modern-day slavery — it’s about making people aware of the things out there,” Collins said.
Speakers from state Sen. Joan Huffman’s office and Brazosport ISD will also take place.
Kirby said the public is welcome to attend with questions or just to learn from the experts who work to stop sex trafficking.
Sherrer echoed Kirby’s goal.
“This is about learning different ways you can be involved in the fight and how to get connected and help the victims of trafficking,” Sherrer said.
